Mitchell boys fall to Brandon Valley

Even Talcott scored 14 points, Cooper Olthoff added 11 points and Hunter Schlotman had 10 points in the win for Brandon Valley. The Lynx (10-2) led 20-12 after the first quarter and 39-19 at halftime.

"We dug ourselves a first-half hole," Mitchell head coach Erik Skoglund said. "We played even with an experienced and talented Lynx team in the second half. We did everything we could to combat their size and athleticism."

For Mitchell (0-11), Connor Morgan scored a game-high 16 points, while Carter Cavanaugh added eight points and Jed Schmidt chipped in seven. Sam Mock finished the game with six points as the Kernels went 16-of-39 from the field (41 percent), 7-of-21 from behind the arc (33 percent) and 4-of-9 from the line (44 percent).

"In the second half, the Kernels played as a team unit," Skoglund said. "We were able to get to the bucket and knock down some shots. That's something we can build on this week with a very difficult road game against Aberdeen coming up."

Mitchell plays Aberdeen Central on Tuesday in Aberdeen.

Brandon Valley 62, Mitchell 43

Mitchell (0-11)

Jed Schmidt 3-7 1-2 7 Connor Morgan 5-12 3-5 16 Elijah Pommer 1-2 0-0 2 Carter Cavanaugh 3-7 0-0 8 Cody Reichelt 1-4 0-0 2 Jordon Johnson 0-1 0-0 0 Ryland DeVries 0-3 0-0 0 Sam Mock 2-2 0-0 6 Baley Miller 0-0 0-0 0 Vincent Michael 0-0 0-0 0 Cooper Knutson 0-0 0-0 0 Tayler Reichelt 1-1 0-0 2 Totals 16-39 4-9 43

Brandon Valley (10-2)

Spencer Grage 2-4 0-0 4 Cooper Olthoff 5-7 1-1 11 Zach Scholten 0-4 2-2 2 Alex Waltner 1-4 0-0 2 Chase Grode 3-5 0-0 7 Caden Deckert 0-2 0-0 0 Hunter Schlotman 4-6 0-00 10 Dayton Johnson 0-0 0-0 0 Mason Van Westen 1-1 0-0 3 Max Wilde 0-2 0-0 0 Jack Talcott 1-3 1-1 3 Drew Jurgens 2-2 0-0 4 Even Talcott 5-8 0-0 14 Cade Terveer 0-2 2-4 2 Totals 24-50 6-8 62

MHS 12 19 33 43

BV 20 39 51 62

3-point goals: MHS 7-21 (Morgan 3, Cavanaugh 2, Mock 2), BV 8-23 (Talcott 4, Schlotman 2, Grode, Van Westen); Rebounds: MHS 24 (Reichelt 6), BV: 31 (Talcott 5); Assists: MHS 6 (Schmidt 3), BV: 11 (Waltner 3); Fouls: MHS 11, BV 14; Fouled out: MHS (none), BV (none); Turnovers: MHS 15, BV 10.