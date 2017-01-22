Mitchell gymnasts take second at Watertown Invite

Individually, Mitchell's Maria Krall placed third in the all-around competition with 36.15 points. Krall won the uneven bars competition with a score of 9.275, while Alyssa Hughes finished sixth (8.95) and Bailey Roden took eighth (8.85).

On the beam, Krall placed second with 9.325 points, Masy Mock placed sixth (8.75) and Gracie Czmowski took eighth (8.575). Josie Dierks placed sixth in the floor exercise (9.425) and second on the vault (9.2), while Roden took fourth (9.05) and Krall finished eighth (8.85).

Mitchell competes in a triangular on Thursday in Brookings.

Watertown Invitational

Saturday in the Civic Arena

Team Scores — Watertown 144.325, Mitchell 143.0, Madison 140.275, Deuel 136.25, Brookings 136.15, Huron 132.3, Britton-Hecla 130.625, Milbank Area 128.775, Sisseton 113.175, Warner 28.175.

Individual Events

Balance Beam — 1. Myah Morris, Watertown, 9.425; 2. Maria Krall, Mitchell, 9.325; 3. Morgan Kwasniewski, Deuel, 9.15; 4. Brooke Bollinger, Watertown, 8.925; 5. Jenni Giles, Madison, 8.9; 6. Masy Mock, Mitchell, 8.75; 7. Shania Schwebach, Madison, 8.725; 8. Gracie Czmowski, Mitchell, 8.575; 9. Morgan Hansen, Madison, 8.45; 10. Rachel Gannon, Brookings, 8.425.

Floor Exercise — 1. Brooke Bollinger, Watertown, 9.65; 2. Jenni Giles, Madison, 9.55; 3. (Tie) Myah Morris, Watertown, and Morgan Kwasniewski, Deuel, 9.475; 5. Erica Zell, Huron, 9.45; 6. Josie Dierks, Mitchell, 9.425; 7. Abbi Cummings, Watertown, 9.375; 8. Allison Stadheim, Watertown, 9.35; 9. Paige Simon, Deuel, 9.325; 10. Shania Schwebach, Madison, 9.3.

Uneven Bars — 1. Maria Krall, Mitchell, 9.275; 2. Jenni Giles, Madison, 9.2; 3. (Tie) Myah Morris, Watertown, and Gracie Czmowski, Mitchell, 9.1; 5. Allison Stadheim, Watertown, 9.025; 6. Alyssa Hughes, Mitchell, 8.95; 7. Abigail Lenssen, Watertown, 8.925; 8. Bailey Roden, Mitchell, 8.85; 9. Rachel Gannon, Brookings, 8.75; 10. (Tie) Josie Dierks, Mitchell, and Deyona Little, Huron, 8.65.

Vault — 1. Myah Morris, Watertown, 9.575; 2. Josie Dierks, Mitchell, 9.2. 3. Jenni Giles, Madison, 9.15; 4. Bailey Roden, Mitchell, 9.05; 5. (Tie) Shania Schwebach, Madison, and Brooke Bollinger, Watertown, 8.95; 7. Morgan Hansen, Madison, 8.9; 8. Maria Krall, Mitchell, 8.85; 9. Allison Stadheim, Watertown, 8.8; 10. (Tie) Morgan Kwasniewski, Deuel, and Brooke Skoglund, Britton-Hecla, 8.725.

All-Around — 1. Myah Morris, Watertown, 37.575; 2. Jenni Giles, Madison, 36.8; 3. Maria Krall, Mitchell, 36.15; 4. Morgan Kwasniewski, Deuel, 35.75; 5. Shania Schwebach, Madison, 35.6; 6. Rachel Gannon, Brookings, 34.8; 7. Paige Simon, Deuel, 34.6; 8. Josie Dierks, Mitchell, 34.4; 9. Erica Zell, Huron, 34.15; 10. Morgan Hansen, Madison, 34.1.