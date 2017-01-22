Mitchell wrestlers take second in Chamberlain

Mitchell finished with 140 points at the nine-team event, while Huron claimed the title with 195 points. Chamberlain finished fifth with 106 points.

Reaching the championship match for Mitchell was Briggs Havlik at 152 pounds and Kyle Foote at 160 pounds. Both wrestlers ended up taking second place and MHS head coach Travis Carpenter said he was happy to see Havlik and Foote compete for a title.

"Both of those matches are matches we will like to see again," Carpenter said. "Hopefully we can come up with a different result in those matches."

For the Kernels, Kyle Bauder (106), Logan Sparks (126), Sutton Carpenter (138), Barry Browning (145), Zeb Parsons (220) and Mitch Schladwieler (285) each placed third place, while Cole Gehrke (132), Tim Morgan (145), Cade Carpenter (170) and Max Schoenfelder (182) each took fourth place. Browning and Morgan faced each other in the third-place match.

"We started out outstanding and we had a lot of pins early on," Carpenter said. "To place 12 kids is pretty awesome."

Winning title for Chamberlain were Max Donovan (113), Collin Powell (120) and Nash Hutmacher (285), while Remington Rossow (170) took third and Ruger Forester (220) placed fourth.

Mitchell competes in the Brookings tournament on Saturday in Brooking.

"We have to keep working hard in practice and working on the fundamentals," Carpenter said. "We can't be happy with what we've done to this point. The most important match is the next one."

River City Rumble

Saturday in Chamberlain

Team scores: 1. Huron 195.0, 2. Mitchell 145.0, 3. Douglas 136.5, 4. Milbank 110.5, 5. Chamberlain 106.0, 6. Lemmon 104.5, 7. Belle Fourche 73.0, 8. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 17.0, 9. Todd County 9.0