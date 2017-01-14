Sully Buttes girls slip past Hanson

Sully Buttes, the defending state champs, were again led by all-staters Racquel Wientjes and Chloe Lamb in the win. Wientjes tossed in 14 points. Lamb faced double teams all game, but found teammates time and time again. She filled the stat sheet with nine points, eight assists, four steals and two rebounds.

But it was Sully Buttes' supporting cast that stepped up big against the Beavers. Rachel Guthmiller led the Chargers with 20 points and 11 rebounds, both game highs. She also hit the team's only two 3-pointers. Lauren Wittler added eight points.

"This was the most that we have counted on them," Sully Buttes coach Mark Senftner said about the Chargers' role players. "They hit open shots when they had them. They were challenging us to take those shots and we took them. We were fortunate enough to hit them tonight. Hopefully that gives our kids confidence that in a big game they can step up and make those shots."

Despite the defeat, Hanson also gained some confidence in the narrow defeat against the powerhouse Chargers.

"It is hard to be discouraged by that," Hanson coach Jim Bridge said. "You are playing the defending state champions, who have two amazing players and their supportive cast had a really good game. Those girls stepped up and hit some shots that they had to."

Both teams stepped up and hit some shots in the seesaw battle, especially in the second half. There were 12 lead changes and five ties in the final 16 minutes. Sully Buttes held the biggest lead of the half, 60-55, with 10 seconds left after Racquel Wientjes hit a pair of free throws.

After Hanson's Megan Guericke hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 60-58 with five seconds left, Lamb stepped to the foul line. She missed the front end of bonus free throws and the Beavers rushed the ball up the court, but their desperation heave was no good at the buzzer.

"You hate to feel good in a loss, but I did feel happy with our effort," Bridge said.

Guericke led Hanson with 17 points, while Ashley Moe netted 12 in the defeat.

The teams both made runs at each other in the first half. The game was knotted 19-19 after the first quarter. Hanson opened up the quarter on an 8-0 run, but Sully Buttes answered with a 14-0 run to go ahead 33-27 late in the second quarter.

"That was just back and forth, a lot of runs," Senftner said. "They had a run, we had a run. They would get three baskets in a row and we would do nothing and then we would get three in a row and they wouldn't get anything done."

Sully Buttes led 35-31 at halftime and both teams continued going at each other in the second half. Hanson tied it up at 35-35 two minutes into the third quarter and nobody led by more than two points until late in the fourth quarter. Wientjes scored to put Sully Buttes ahead 56-54 with 1:40 left. Wittler put the Chargers ahead 58-54 with 52 ticks remaining.

Sully Buttes closed it out from there.

"It had to be a fun game to watch," Bridge said. "I am just real proud of my kids for hanging with them and playing with them and not backing down."

Hanson (9-3) will play Howard on Saturday in Alexandria. Sully Buttes (9-1) will play Eureka/Bowdle on Monday in Bowdle.

Sully Buttes 60, Hanson 58

Hanson (9-3): Brooke Slaba 3-6 1-1 7, Heather Kayser 2-5 0-0 5, Hannah Marquardt 2-6 0-0 6, Megan Guericke 6-9 2-2 17, Jada Campbell 2-5 2-4 6, Brooke Weber 2-2 1-1 5, Ellie Tuschen 0-1 0-0 0, Ashley Moe 6-8 0-3 12. Totals 23-42 6-11 58.

Sully Buttes (9-1): Rachel Guthmiller 9-15 0-0 20, Racquel Wientjes 5-7 4-4 14, Lauren Wittler 4-8 0-0 8, Chloe Lamb 4-8 1-2 9, Brooklynn Bradford 2-4 0-0 4, Kendra Kleven 1-1 0-0 2, Marinda Archer 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 26-45 6-8 60.

H 19 31 47 58

SB 19 35 46 60

3-point field goals: H 6 (Kayser 1, Marquardt 2, Guericke 3); SB 2 (Guthmiller 2). Rebounds: H 22 (Guericke 6); SB 20 (Guthmiller 11). Assists: H 6 (Marquardt 3); SB 20 (Lamb 8). Blocked shots: H 0; SB 1 (Wittler 1). Steals: H 6 (Marquardt 2, Guericke 2); SB 8 (Lamb 4). Turnovers: H 15; SB 17. Total fouls: H 11; SB 14.