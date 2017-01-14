Hanson Classic roundup: Howard heats up in win over Thunder

Hilary Albrecht had 13 points for the Tigers, while Josie Erickson and Bailey Rudebusch each had 12 points and Cayla Koepsell had 11 points. Erickson had six assists, while Albrecht and Citori Rentz each had six rebounds.

For the Thunder, Ahna VanderPol had a game-high 27 points, while Beulah Black Cloud added 13 points. The Thunder were 21-for-49 shooting and made 15-of-24 free throws. Howard held a 39-26 advantage in rebounding.

Howard (6-1) will play at Hanson on Monday in Alexandria, while ACDC (8-3) will play at Avon on Thursday.

H 21 37 54 77

ACDC 15 28 43 60

Dell Rapids 55, Flandreau 44

Jayda Knuppe scored 14 points and Aspen Hansen had 11 points to lead Dell Rapids to a 55-44 win over Flandreau at the Hanson Classic Saturday at the Corn Palace.

Emma Paul added nine points and seven rebounds for the Quarriers, who connected on nine 3-pointers.

For the Fliers, Hannah Parsley had 17 points and seven rebounds, while Kathy Parsley had 13 points.

Dell Rapids (6-4) hosts West Central on Tuesday. Flandreau (4-4) is at Deuel on Tuesday.

F 11 19 30 44

DR 13 30 40 55

Warner 70, De Smet 65 (OT)

Warner outscored De Smet 9-4 in overtime and pulled out a 70-65 win at the Hanson Classic Saturday at the Corn Palace in girls basketball action.

Makaela Hauge had 19 points, leading Warner pack of four double-digit scorers. Laurie Rogers had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Sydney Leidholt had 11 points and Haylee Hanson added 10 points. Warner ended the game with a 36-25 advantage in rebounding.

For the Bulldogs, Shannon Poppen had 16 points to lead the way. Autumn Wilkinson had 14 points, while Regan Burke had 11 points and Kristen Poppen had 10 points in the loss. De Smet shot 53 percent for the game but Warner nailed eight 3-pointers.

The Monarchs improve to 8-1 and will host Wilmont on Thursday. De Smet (9-2) will host Castlewood on Thursday.

DS 21 32 49 61 65

W 16 35 47 61 70