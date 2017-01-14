Avon holds off No. 4 Flyers

The Pirates had 19 offensive rebounds and Coach Brad Poppe said it was something his team has been working on.

"We've really been trying to emphasize the rebounding," said Poppe. "Early in the year, we'd shoot and get caught standing around and watching. But the girls did a great job tonight."

Avon held an early 17-12 second quarter lead but Freeman battled back and with just over four minutes until intermission the Flyers' Josie Fuhrmann hit two free throws giving 22-20 lead.

Erika Sage's two free throws just before halftime gave Freeman a 26-25 advantage at the midway point.

The Flyers seemed to take control in the third quarter when Fuhrmann hit a 3-point shot to give Freeman its biggest lead of the game at 40-33 with 38 seconds in the quarter. But a 3-point play from Courtney Buchholz with 12 seconds left cut the Flyers' lead to 40-36 going into the final stanza.

But once Jill Bertus tied the game at 45, Avon scored 14 of the final 21 points for the win.

Sage had a game-high 21 points but she was limited to six points in the second half.

"We just tried to face guard her a little bit and on any screens, we switched the screens because we didn't want her to get loose and get going," Poppe said. "We have a lot of respect for her and for Freeman."

Cheylee Nagel led the Pirates with 18 points and four assists. Lauren Sees followed with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Livi Jurrens pulled down 10 rebounds.

Avon (8-2) was 20-of-51 for 39 percent from the field and 16-of-23 for 70 percent from the free throw line. The Pirates held a 42-24 rebounding advantage and they committed 10 turnovers.

"We struggled," said Freeman coach Curtis Sage. "One was offensive rebounds. They took advantage of our height and we just weren't boxing out very well. We gave up 19 rebounds and I'm guessing they scored on half of them. This was our first time in the Corn Palace but it's not an excuse. This is a great environment to play in."

Hannah Eberts added 10 points for Freeman and Fuhrmann dished out four assists.

The Flyers, who suffered their first loss of the year and fall to 7-1, were 14-of-42 from the floor for 33 percent and 21-of-30 for 70 percent from the free throw line. Freeman had nine turnovers.

Avon will be at Mitchell Christian Tuesday while Freeman will host Viborg-Hurley Monday.

F 12 26 40 52

A 15 25 36 59

Scoring:

Freeman: Josie Fuhrmann 8, Erika Sage 21, Ashley Glanzer 2, Karli Maske 5, Hannah Eberts 10, Emily Miller 6. Avon: Hanna Powers 5, Lauren Sees 16, Cheylee Nagel 18, Livi Jurrens 3, Kacie Mudder 6, Jill Bertus 2, Courtney Buchholz 5, Ashley Cap 4.