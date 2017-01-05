Xtreme Cheer and Dance to move annual event to DWU

Moving the event to February allows the event to come to the DWU campus. In 2014, the event brought in 12 All-Star cheer and dance gyms and 62 entries. 2015 brought in over 15 gyms and 102 entries, while 2016 brought in 12 gyms and 74 entries.

The All-Star cheer and dance teams come from all over South Dakota, but hopes are to engage surrounding states in the event as well. The plans are to make this a two-day event, according to head cheer coach Traci Loecker. The age for the individuals begin at four, while the experience level is from beginner to novice.

"Holding our event in December was always a roll of the dice on if cheer and dance teams would be ready to compete so early in the all-star season," Loecker said. "The weather has also been a factor. Moving it to February gives us and other gyms more time to perfect our routines and a better chance of decent weather. Since I am also the head cheer coach at DWU, it just makes sense that the athletic facilities would be a great fit for this event."

Source: DWU Athletics