"I tell you, Brady Reiff has really impressed me," Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker told the Des Moines Register. "Really impressed me."

He impressed enough during bowl preparation to make the move inside, despite being undersized at the position. Reiff is listed at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, but Parker said he thinks the redshirt freshman could add another 10-15 pounds.

"He has some qualities that we really like. His toughness, the way he takes (on) blocks," Parker said. "He can run, too. He's strong and powerful. We're excited about that."

The Hawkeyes lost to the Gators 30-3 in the Outback Bowl on Monday.

Kocers compete at Midlands Championships

South Dakota State wrestlers and Wagner brothers David Kocer and Alex Kocer both competed at the 54th annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships last Thursday and Friday in Evanston, Illinois.

David Kocer, a 174-pounder, wrestled into the consolation rounds Friday afternoon and finished 2-2 at the meet. He dropped a 5-2 decision against Jordan Pagano of Rutgers that ended his tourney run.

David Kocer won his first match on Thursday by a 10-1 major decision. He then defeated Messiah's Ben Swarr (6-1) and lost to Illinois' Zac Brunson (4-3). David Kocer is 9-5 for the season.

Alex Kocer, a 149-pounder, went 4-2 at the prestigious event. He won two of his matches by technical fall, one by major decision and one by decision. He stands at 13-4 on the season.

Cap seeing time for Minnesota State

Avon graduate Heidi Cap has played in six games for the 7-4 Minnesota State, Mankato women's basketball team.

Cap is averaging 2.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game for Mankato. She's also recorded six steals and two blocks. The Mavericks are currently 7-4 on the season and 3-4 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Cap and Mankato will play at Augustana University and Wayne State this Friday and Saturday respectively.