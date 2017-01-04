Mike Miller Classic keeps raising the bar

In its seventh year of existence, the event featured high school and college basketball teams playing over two days at the Corn Palace in Mitchell and the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. In all, there were 17 games played, including 11 at the Corn Palace.

"We had a great lineup of teams," Kuyper said. "I know hearing from the out of state teams and in state teams, it seemed like they had a blast."

The event was highlighted by two of the top three teams—No. 1 La Lumiere (Indiana) and No. 3 IMG Academy (Florida)—in the USA Today Top-25 rankings.

It also featured several future high major basketball stars, including Trevon Duval (IMG) and Charles Bassey (St. Anthony, Texas). In all, there were nine ESPN Top 100 recruits playing in the event between the 2017, 2018 and 2019 recruiting classes.

It also included four men's college basketball games for the second straight season and also girls' basketball games for the first time. The Dakota Wesleyan men's basketball team improved to 4-0 all-time in the event with a pair of wins.

Kuyper said the crop of teams and players were among the best during the seven-year run.

"I believe it is right up there," Kuyper said. "We have had the No. 1 team in the country before in Findlay Prep (Arizona), but overall from top to bottom—including the college with the Doug Martin Classic—I think it is the best we have had."

The highlight at the Corn Palace was the nightcap between DeLaSalle (Minnesota) and IMG.

The classic has expanded every year and Kuyper hopes it continues to grow next season. He mentioned possibly adding women's basketball to the mix and maybe it even being a three-day event.