Tiger wrestling blanked by Blue Hawks

DWU senior Trevor Peter lost the decision against Dickinson's Ethan Goss-Dickie in the heavyweight match. Bailey Norton (133 pounds), Sjon Snitily (157), Zechariah Westergaard (174) and Matt Schirado (197) each were pinned in their matches. The Tigers also forfeited the 141, 149 and 184-pound matches. Dickinson State and Dakota Wesleyan both had a forfeit at 125.

The Tigers will participate in the Hastings College Open at 9 a.m. Saturday, in Hastings, Nebraska.