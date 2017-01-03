Area high school basketball roundup: Pirate boys edge Rustlers

Jacob Cihak led the Pirates with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Jimmy Schuurmans added 13 points. Avon went 20-of-50 from the floor for 40 percent shooting, made 4-of-5 3-pointers and went 10-of-18 from the line in the contest.

Derek Storm scored a game-high 20 points for Ethan in the loss, while Abiah Plastow recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for a double-double. The Rustlers were 20-of-48 from the field for 41 percent shooting and committed 15 turnovers.

Avon (2-3) plays Scotland on Jan. 12 in Avon, while Ethan (1-4) plays Wessington Springs on Friday in Wessington Springs.

A 10 23 36 55

E 14 31 41 51

Chamberlain 58, Winner 47

WINNER—Three players scored in double figures as the Chamberlain boys basketball team remained unbeaten with a 58-47 win over Winner on Tuesday in Winner.

Tiegen Priebe scored 16 points, Seth Friesz had 15 points and Dodge Knippling chipped in 14 points for the No. 4 Cubs. Chamberlain went 21-of-38 from the field and 15-of-26 from the line in the win.

For Winner, Drew DeMers had a team-high 14 points and Cameron Kuil added 10 points as the Warriors went 13-of-46 from the floor in the loss.

Chamberlain (4-0) plays Dell Rapids on Friday in Dell Rapids, while Winner (3-2) plays Bennett County on Friday in Winner.

C 15 32 47 58

W 15 24 32 47

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 67, Platte-Geddes 61

PLATTE—Mount Vernon/Plankinton rallied to beat Platte-Geddes 67-61 in a boys basketball game on Tuesday in Platte.

Trailing 49-46 entering the final frame, the Titans outscored the Black Panthers 21-12 in the final eight minutes to pull out the win.

Hayden Schmidt paced MVP with 17 points. Cody Muilenburg registered 15 points and five rebounds in the win. Dane Rihanek chipped in with 13 points, while Devin Rihanek added eight rebounds and four assists.

Cooper Kanthak powered Platte-Geddes with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Malachi Girton tossed in 15 points for the Black Panthers. Ricky Knecht grabbed eight rebounds, while Riley Hoffman recorded eight points and seven rebounds.

MVP shot 24-for-51 from the field and 8-for-9 at the free throw line. PG shot 26-for-49 from the field and 7-for-13 at the foul line.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton (6-1) will host Canton on Jan. 10 in Mount Vernon. Platte-Geddes (2-2) will play at Corsica-Stickney in Stickney on Thursday.

MVP 10 30 46 67

PG 14 34 49 61

Bon Homme 75, Tri-Valley 63

TYNDALL—Bon Homme turned a four-point halftime deficit into a 12-point win over Tri-Valley in prep boys action on Tuesday in Tyndall.

The Cavaliers won the contest 75-63.

Joey Slama led Bon Homme with 20 points, while Chase Kortan and Cole Uecker each scored 16 points in the win. Bryce Scieszinski grabbed 14 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Noah Jewett paced Tri-Valley with 18 points. Will Steineke added 17 points and 10 boards for the Mustangs.

Bon Homme shot 57 percent from the field and nailed 15 3-pointers on 26 attempts. Tri-Valley shot 38 percent from the floor.

Bon Homme (2-3) will play at Wagner on Friday. Tri-Valley (2-3) will host Tea Area on Jan. 10.

BH 14 25 53 75

TV 17 29 43 63

Hanson 44, Wagner 38

WAGNER — Hanson led by 17 after three quarters and held on for a 44-38 victory over Wagner on Tuesday night in high school boys basketball action.

Nathan Stewart scored 12 points, while teammate Donnie Weber added 11 points to go with eight rebounds. The Beavers shot 14-of-37 from the field and made 10-of-16 free-throws.

Alex Sully paced the Red Raiders with 13 points and six rebounds. Brycen Zephier netted 10 points. Wagner was 12-of-53 from the field and 9-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Hanson (5-1) plays Kimball/White Lake on Thursday in Alexandria. Wagner (0-4) plays Bon Homme on Friday in Wagner.

H 12 22 35 44

W 7 16 18 38

Bridgewater-Emery 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46

FORESTBURG—The No. 3 Bridgewater-Emery boys basketball team scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to rally past Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54-46 on Tuesday in Forestburg.

Sawyer Schultz poured in 18 points, while Cole Gassman and Jamin Arend added 12 and 11 points, respectively. The Huskies went 17-of-47 from the field, 14-of-16 from the line and 6-of-19 from behind the arc in the win.

For SCW, Trey Weber had 14 points and Wyatt Feistner added 12 points. Trent Kingsbury finished with eight rebounds and four assists for the Blackhawks, who went 16-of-44 from the field for 36 percent shooting.

BEE (5-0) plays Freeman on Friday in Freeman, while SCW (3-2) plays Kimball/White Lake on Saturday in Woonsocket.

BEE 18 28 40 54

SCW 15 36 42 46

Colome 51, Lyman 45

PRESHO—Colome defeated Lyman 51-45 in high school boys basketball action on Tuesday in Presho.

Colome's Kolton Salonen scored 18 points and Kelly O'Bryan added 10 points, while Jackson Kinzer added 10 rebounds for the Cowboys.

For Lyman, Jesse Schindler had 23 points as the Raiders went 17-of-48 from the field, 3-of-21 from behind the arc and 8-of-14 from the foul line.

Lyman (0-6) faces Stanley County in the Jones County Tournament on Jan. 12 in Murdo. Colome (4-1) plays Crow Creek on Monday in Colome.

L 4 25 28 45

C 13 24 36 51

Irene-Wakonda 51, Menno 40

MENNO—Irene-Wakonda earned a 51-40 win over Menno in boys basketball action on Tuesday in Menno.

Trey King scored 11 points and had six rebounds as Irene-Wakonda went 19-of-53 from the field for 36 percent shooting.

For Menno, Spencer Schultz had 22 points and four steals, while Trey Bohlmann added nine points. The Wolves went 11-of-36 from the floor for 31 percent shooting and committed 21 turnovers in the loss.

I-W (1-3) plays Gayville-Volin on Friday in Gayville, while Menno (2-3) plays Mitchell Christian on Thursday in Mitchell.

IW 10 26 34 51

M 7 18 28 40

Viborg-Hurley 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 29

HURLEY — Viborg-Hurley built a 20-point halftime cushion as the team cruised to a 59-29 victory over Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Tuesday night in prep boys basketball action.

Trace Sikkink and Quinn Doorn both tallied 16 points apiece for the Cougars. Doorn added seven rebounds in the victory. Viborg-Hurley shot 24-of-48 from the field and were 6-of-20 from beyond the arc.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour received nine points from Logan Fechner in the loss. The Nighthawks shot 12-of-33 from the field and were 0-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 35-31 in overtime.

Viborg-Hurley (3-2) plays Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday in Hurley. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (1-4) plays Scotland on Friday in Tripp.

VH 12 32 47 59

TDA 6 12 19 29

Scotland 55, Gayville-Volin 50

SCOTLAND — Scotland edged Gayville-Volin 55-50 on Tuesday night in high school boys basketball action.

Travis Skorepa paced the Highlanders with 21 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double, while teammate Tanner Skorepa chipped in a double-double of his own, finishing with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Scotland shot 18-of-63 from the field and made 15-of-27 free-throw attempts.

Brook VanOsdel netted 21 points and hauled in seven rebounds in the loss. The Raiders were 17-of-56 from the field and made 8-of-14 free-throw attempts.

Scotland won the JV game 40-39 in overtime.

Scotland (5-0) plays Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Friday in Tripp. Gayville-Volin (2-3) plays Irene-Wakonda on Friday in Gayville.

GV 14 23 35 50

S 13 25 40 55

Alcester-Hudson 70, Freeman 59

ALCESTER — Alcester-Hudson picked up a 70-59 victory over Freeman in prep boys basketball action on Tuesday night.

No statistics were reported.

Alcester-Hudson (4-4) plays Menno on Friday in Menno. Freeman (1-3) plays Bridgewater-Emery on Friday in Freeman.

Girls basketball

Howard 59, Flandreau 58

HOWARD—Howard outlasted Flandreau 59-58 in a girls basketball game on Tuesday in Howard.

Macy Erickson scored a game-high 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, while Bailey Rudebusch added 12 points and nine rebounds for Howard. Hilary Albrecht had seven points and seven assists for the Tigers, who went 22-of-45 from the field for 48 percent shooting. Howard made 6-of-12 3-pointers and 9-of-14 free throws and outrebounded Flandreau 32-26.

For Flandreau, Kathy Parsley had 17 points and Hannah Parsley chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds. The Fliers went 20-of-49 from the field for 40 percent shooting.

Howard (4-1) plays Mitchell Christian on Monday in Howard. Flandreau (3-2) plays Garretson on Tuesday in Flandreau.

F 15 28 41 58

H 7 23 40 59

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Beresford 42

SALEM — No. 4 McCook Central/Montrose defeated Beresford 63-42 on Tuesday night in prep girls basketball action.

MCM received 25 points and seven rebounds from Morgan Koepsell in the victory. Danielle Hansen added 13 points for the Fighting Cougars, who were 25-of-56 from the field and 10-of-17 from the free-throw line.

Beresford was led by Cait Savey's six points in the loss. The Watchdogs were 20-of-53 from the field and 1-of-4 from the free-throw line.

McCook Central/Montrose (4-1) plays Hanson on Tuesday in Salem. Beresford (2-4) plays Dell Rapids on Thursday in Beresford.

B 2 14 26 42

MCM 15 37 53 63

Platte-Geddes 45, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 36

PLATTE — Platte-Geddes battled back from a halftime deficit to beat Mount Vernon/Plankinton 45-36 on Tuesday night in prep girls basketball.

Hallie Hallock went for 18 points in the contest, while Alexis Peterson added 14 points. The Panthers shot 12-of-23 from the field and made 7-of-12 free-throws.

Katlyn Briggs scored 16 points for MVP, while teammate Stephanie Faulhaber netted eight points. The Titans shot 7-of-20 from the field and outrebounded Platte-Geddes 23-21 in the game.

Platte-Geddes (4-2) plays Lennox on Friday in Lennox. MVP (4-4) plays Canton on Tuesday in Mount Vernon.

MVP 5 20 31 36

PG 13 19 34 45

Parkston 44, Corsica-Stickney 39

STICKNEY—Paige Semmler's double-double propelled Parkston to a 44-39 win over Corsica-Stickney in girls basketball action on Tuesday in Stickney.

Semmler led the Trojans with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Kailee Schnabel added 11 points and Lauren Reiner collected five steals.

Bridget Burke led Corsica-Stickney with 14 points and Alexis Tilton grabbed five rebounds.

Parkston won the JV game 38-23.

Parkston (2-5) will play at Vermillion on Friday. Corsica-Stickney (4-4) will play at Wagner on Saturday.

P 11 21 26 44

C/S 9 16 25 34

Winner 58, Chamberlain 41

WINNER — Winner defeated Chamberlain 58-41 on Tuesday night in high school girls basketball action in Winner.

Morgan Hammerbeck scored 14 points and Gabriel Kocer had 12 points in the victory. The Warriors shot 18-of-63 from the field and made 17-of-23 free-throws. Winner had 19 steals in the game, while Chamberlain had nine.

Mady Handel tallied 20 points for the Cubs in the loss. As a team, Chamberlain shot 16-of-46 from the field and made 4-of-8 free-throws. Chamberlain outrebounded Winner 33-30.

Winner (5-2) plays Todd County on Thursday in Mission. Chamberlain (1-4) plays Crow Creek in Chamberlain on Thursday.

W 20 39 50 58

C 7 13 30 41

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 67, Bridgewater-Emery 34

FORESTBURG — Abby Doering helped lead No. 3 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket to a 67-34 victory over Bridgewater-Emery in girls high school basketball on Tuesday night.

Doering scored 21 points for the Blackhawks, while Myah Selland compiled 17 point, eight assists, seven rebounds, and four steals in the win. SCW was 24-of-61 from the field and made 17-of-30 free-throw attempts.

The Huskies were paced by Kadra Kayser's 16 points and Abbi Arend's 13 points in the loss. Bridgewater-Emery shot 12-of-34 from the field and made 6-of-14 free-throw attempts. The Huskies were outrebounded 32-23 in the game.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (5-0) plays in the Redfield Classic on Saturday. Bridgewater-Emery (1-3) plays Freeman in Emery on Thursday.

SCW 10 34 54 67

BE 8 18 31 34

Ethan 60, Avon 20

No. 2 Ethan remained perfect on the season by downing Avon 60-20 in prep girls basketball action on Tuesday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

Rachel Hawkins had 18 points to lead the Rustlers. Karley Gustafson chipped in 13 points. Ethan was 24-of-38 from the field and were 6-of-6 on free-throws.

Avon received 10 points from Lauren Sees in the loss. The Pirates shot 9-of-32 from the field and were 2-of-3 on free-throws.

Ethan (6-0) plays Wessington Springs on Friday in Wessington Springs. Avon (4-2) plays Scotland in Scotland on Thursday.

A 8 12 18 20

E 26 46 54 60

Hanson 60, Wagner 34

WAGNER—Three players scored in double figures to help Hanson to a 60-34 girls basketball win over Wagner on Tuesday in Wagner.

Jada Campbell led the Beavers with 15 points and seven rebounds. Heather Kayser and Ashley Moe both scored 10 in the win.

Janae Patterson led the Red Raiders with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Hanson shot 27-for-49 from the field and 6-for-7 at the free throw line. Wagner went 12-for-51 from the floor and 8-for-17 at the foul line. Wagner made two of its 10 3-point attempts. Hanson went 0-for-12 from beyond the arc.

Hanson outrebounded Wagner 30-27.

Hanson (5-1) will host Canistota on Friday. Wagner (0-4) will host Bon Homme on Friday.

H 18 32 44 60

W 5 12 20 34

Scotland 51, Gayville-Volin 47

SCOTLAND — Scotland needed a strong fourth quarter to put away Gayville-Volin 51-47 in high school girls basketball action on Tuesday night.

Taylor Bietz posted 17 points for the highlanders, while Taylor Gall had 10 points and five rebounds. Bella Vitek added 14 point and 11 rebounds for a double-double. Scotland shot 18-of-39 from the field and made 2 of 9 3-pointers.

Megan Hirsch led Raiders with 17 points and six rebounds. Laura Nelson netted 11 points and Traia Hubbard added seven rebounds. Gayville-Volin shot 16-of-48 from the field and were 1-of-11 on 3-pointers.

Scotland won the JV game 32-30.

Scotland (3-3) plays Avon on Thursday in Scotland. Gayville-Volin (4-3) plays Irene-Wakonda on Friday in Gayville.

GV 15 21 34 47

S 14 20 32 51

Irene-Wakonda 57, Menno 50

MENNO—Shannon Soko's double-double pushed Irene-Wakonda over Menno 57-50 in girls basketball action on Tuesday in Menno.

Soko had 16 points and 16 rebounds while Shannon O'Malley added nine points in the victory. The Eagles were 13-of-45 from the field and made 25-of-40 free-throws in the game.

Menno received 11 points and seven rebounds from Paige Heckenlaible. The Wolves were 22-of-69 from the field and made 4-of-10 free-throw attempts.

Menno won the JV game 38-35.

Irene-Wakonda (2-3) plays Gayville-Volin on Friday in Gayville. Menno (2-5) plays Mitchell Christian on Thursday in Mitchell.

IW 8 23 35 57

M 8 20 41 50

Kadoka Area 68, Lyman 49

KADOKA—Kadoka Area downed Lyman 68-49 in a high school girls basketball game on Tuesday in Kadoka.

No stats were reported.

Lyman (4-1) will host Gregory on Thursday. Kadoka Area (2-3) will host Little Wound on Thursday.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Viborg-Hurley 35

HURLEY—Tripp-Delmont/Armour topped Viborg-Hurley 60-35 in prep girls basketball action on Tuesday in Hurley.

No stats were reported.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour (7-0) will play Lake Andes/Dakota Christian in Lake Andes on Jan. 10. Viborg-Hurley (0-5) will play Great Plains Lutheran on Saturday in Watertown.

Tri-Valley 57, Bon Homme 27

TYNDALL—Tri-Valley topped Bon Homme 57-27 in a high school girls basketball game on Tuesday in Tyndall.

No stats were reported.

Tri-Valley (3-3) plays Sisseton on Monday in Colton, while Bon Homme (0-7) plays Wagner on Friday in Wagner.

Tuesday's statewide scores

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 67, Huron 46

Alcester-Hudson 70, Freeman 59

Brandon Valley 41, Watertown 26

Brookings 53, Harrisburg 50

Canistota 54, Mitchell Christian 47

Castlewood 54, Lake Preston 43

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 58, Waubay/Summit 52

Colman-Egan 61, Baltic 40

Dell Rapids 72, Pipestone, Minn. 46

Deuel 64, Milbank Area 56

Douglas 77, Hot Springs 48

Faulkton 68, Northwestern 59

Groton Area 61, Webster 33

Hamlin 52, Florence/Henry 50

Highmore-Harrold 56, Stanley County 50

Langford 62, Britton-Hecla 31

Miller 60, DeSmet 44

Rapid City Stevens 72, Spearfish 43

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 69, Dakota Valley 62

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 73, Sioux Falls Christian 50

St. Francis Indian 83, Bennett County 41

Sturgis Brown 75, Lead-Deadwood 48

Wall 73, Jones County 61

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 64, Huron 42

Brandon Valley 52, Watertown 32

Breckenridge, Minn. 44, Sisseton 40

Chester 39, Dell Rapids St. Mary 34

Colman-Egan 41, Baltic 30

Dell Rapids 61, Garretson 32

DeSmet 61, Miller 43

Deubrook 68, Clark/Willow Lake 45

Faith 62, Lemmon 20

Hamlin 51, Florence 40

Harrisburg 47, Brookings 23

Hay Springs, Neb. 39, Bennett County 35

Milbank Area 64, Deuel 54

New Underwood 61, Rapid City Christian 9

Newell 47, Harding County 44

Northwestern 62, Faulkton 49

Pine Ridge 59, Red Cloud 57

Pipestone, Minn. 50, Madison 40

Rapid City Stevens 71, Spearfish 43

Redfield/Doland 53, Aberdeen Roncalli 33

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 77, Dakota Valley 69

Sioux Falls Lincoln 58, Sioux Falls Washington 49

Sturgis Brown 51, Lead-Deadwood 13

Sully Buttes 68, Mobridge-Pollock 20

Wall 44, Jones County 17

Warner 56, Ipswich 38

Waverly-South Shore 44, Wilmot 29

West Central 55, Tea Area 44

