On Monday, Hallock made her college decision and will play basketball for Mount Marty College next season.

"It has been a good week for her," Platte-Geddes coach Brooke Bonte said.

Hallock finished with 14 points and six rebounds in the win over the Titans.

For her efforts, Hallock has been named The Daily Republic's Athlete of the Week, an award that is voted on by the newspaper's sports staff.

Hallock is averaging 14.1 points per game this season, including a season-high 25 points in a win over Gregory. She's scored in double figures in five of the six games for the 4-2 Black Panthers.

"Hallie is a gamer," Bonte said about the 5-foot-6 guard. "She comes ready for practice, ready for games. She is just ready to go all the time. We look for her to bring the ball up. She is a strong ball handler. She has a very nice shot and they know that the person that we wanted the ball in the hands of was Hallie with those 2.4 seconds left."

After Tea Area made two free throws to go ahead 51-48 with 2.4 seconds remaining, Hallock received the inbounds pass. She dribbled twice and heaved the desperation shot.

"I knew we had like two seconds left on the clock," Hallock said about the shot. "So I knew I had two dribbles to use and I just took my two dribbles and I just let loose and it just went in. I don't really know how."

It may not have counted, if Bonte got her timeout called before the inbounds pass.

"My goal was try and get a timeout before we even threw the ball in," Bonte said. "But they got the ball in quick and got the ball in the hands of Hallie, which we wanted to, and with about a second left, she hauled it up and thank the Lord it went in."

After hitting the shot, the Black Panthers outscored the Titans 8-4 in overtime. Hallock said the team could feel the momentum on their side after the shot.

"We could definitely feel it, especially from our crowd," Hallock said. "They were just really energetic after that and all of our girls, they were really uplifting. It really helped a lot, especially when we had Alexis (Peterson) inside doing her thing. That really helped too to win the game."

Peterson, a 6-foot-1 senior post, finished with 24 points and 21 rebounds in the win.

Hallock then signed with the Lancers on Monday. She picked Mount Marty over Dakota Wesleyan.

"I have a lot of family down there," Hallock said about her decision. "I really like to be around my family a lot. So that mostly was my decision and I like the campus and I like the coaches."

Hallock plans on majoring in either radiology or nursing."