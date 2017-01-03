Golden Eagles downed by Hawks

"It was a competitive game throughout," Mitchell Christian coach Jesse Tolsma said. "The kids did a great job of preparing and competing. We made a few mental mistakes that cost us in the final quarter."

Tolsma said his team committed a few turnovers late and the Golden Eagles played a little bit fast at times. There were still encouraging signs against a quality Canistota team, which was led by Scott Jolley's 14 points.

"We wanted to show kind of the strides we have been making throughout the year and now the battle is finding a way to turn these close games around and put them in the win column," Tolsma said.

Alec Nelson paced Mitchell Christian with 15 points and seven rebounds. Zach Bosworth added 14 points and six steals.

Jacob White Lance tossed in 13 points for the Hawks.

Canistota (3-3) will host Gayville-Volin on Jan. 9 in Canistota. Mitchell Christian (1-4) will host Menno on Thursday.

Canistota 54, Mitchell Christian 47

Mitchell Christian (1-4): Zach Bosworth 5 2-3 14, Ty VanderPol 3 1-2 8, Alec Nelson 5 3-5 15, Noah Swenson 3 2-2 8, Andy Scherrer 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 8-12 47.

Canistota (3-3): Scott Jolley 4 6-6 14, Xavier Ward 4 1-1 9, Jacob White Lance 5 1-1 13, Trey Ortman 2 0-0 5, Jordan Lee 3 0-0 6, Andrew Weber 1 0-0 3, Jared Tieszen 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 8-8 54.

MC 11 25 35 47

C 16 25 37 54

3-point field goals: MC 5 (Bosworth 2, VanderPol 1, Nelson 2); C 4 (White Lance 2, Ortman 1, Weber 1). Rebounds: MC 21 (Nelson 7). Steals: MC 9 (Bosworth 6). Assists: MC 12 (VanderPol 3). Blocked shots: MC 3 (VanderPol 2). Turnovers: MC 21. Total fouls: MC 18; C 18.