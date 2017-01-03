Kernels overpower Cubs

MHS seniors Tim Morgan (145 pounds), Cade Carpenter (170) and Zeb Parsons (220) all picked up wins as the Kernels began 2017 with a win. Chamberlain had four open weight classes, while Mitchell only had one open weight class in the dual.

"We were rusty and a little bit sloppy at times, but we came out with a good win," said MHS head coach Travis Carpenter, who pointed out his team only lost two matches. "Chamberlain has some kids that are going to go a long ways in the state tournament. We still have a long ways to go and we have to get better."

The dual started with Kyler Bauder earning a 14-2 major decision over Chamberlain's Gabe Skugstad in the 106-pound match, but the Cubs' Max Donovan (113) and Collin Powell (120) each earned pins to put Chamberlain up 12-4 after three matches.

"We looked rusty," Chamberlain head coach John Donovan said. "Overall, I'm a little disappointed, but we know we have more work to do. I was happy with how Max wrestled and happy with how Collin wrestled. We have things to build on."

At 126 pounds, Logan Sparks earned a 8-2 win over Dillon Anderson before Morgan picked up the Kernels' first pin of the night over Chamberlain's Tyler Sorensen. Morgan jumped out in front of Sorensen, controlling the match but couldn't find the match-winning pin until 3 minutes, 25 seconds into the match.

"Tim's done a good job for us. He's cut a little bit of weight to get down to 145 (pounds) and been a great teammate for us," Carpenter said.

Morgan's pin was followed up by two more pins by Briggs Havlik (152) and Kyle Foote (160). Then Carpenter pulled out a win in the dual's closest match, holding off Chamberlain's Remington Rossow for a 8-4 decision. After trailing 2-0 early in the match Carpenter earned a reversal and a takedown to take a lead and held off a late Rossow rally.

"We didn't stay in solid positions," Donovan said. "After the second period, we needed to be taking the shots but we went back into a position that was good for him."

Parson closed out the dual with Mitchell's quickest pin, bring down the Cubs' Ruger Forester early and getting a win by pinfall in 1:14.

"Zeb has a couple wins in a row for us now and it's nice to see Cade get a win," coach Carpenter said. "Those seniors have done a great job for us and doing everything we ask of them."

Mitchell's Cole Gehrke (132), Sutton Carpenter (138), Carter Max (182) and Carson Max (195) each won by forfeit in the dual, while Chamberlain's Nash Hutmacher (285) won by forfeit.

The Kernels are back in action on Thursday with a dual against Brookings in Mitchell.

Mitchell 58, Chamberlain 18

106: Kyler Bauder (M) over Gabe Skugstad (C) (MD 14-2); 113: Max Donovan (C) over Blake Stange (M) (Fall 1:27); 120: Collin Powell (C) over Tyler Wright (M) (Fall 1:56); 126: Logan Sparks (M) over Dillon Anderson (C) (Dec 8-2); 132: Cole Gehrke win by forfeit; 138: Sutton Carpenter win by forfeit; 145: Tim Morgan (M) over Tyler Sorensen (C) (Fall 3:25); 152: Briggs Havlik (M) over Jett Evans (C) (Fall 1:54); 160: Kyle Foote (M) over Jasiah Thompson (C) (Fall 4:36); 170: Cade Carpenter (M) over Remington Rossow (C) (Dec 8-4); 182: Carter Max (M) win by forfeit; 195: Carson Max win by forfeit; 220: Zeb Parsons (M) over Ruger Forester (C) (Fall 1:14); 285: Nash Hutmacher win by forfeit.