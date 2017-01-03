Blackhawks will join Class 11B

After competing in back-to-back Class 9AA state championship games in 2014 and 2015, the Blackhawks will now compete in Class 11B for the foreseeable future.

"As a program, we're excited about the challenge and it was out of our hands based on the enrollment," W/WS/SC head coach Jason Kolousek said. "We've seen this coming for a few years. Now that it's here, we're excited to join the 11-man ranks. It's going to be tough, but it's a new challenge."

Male enrollment is up at the three area high schools, pushing the team's Male Only Average Daily Membership (ADM), which the South Dakota High School Activities Association uses in determining its football classifications. The bi-annual process is based off enrollment data is acquired directly from the SD Department of Education from the first day of school to the first Friday in December. The ADM's for each school are used for 2017-18 and 2018-19 athletics and fine arts classifications.

"We played some good 9-man teams, but the whole schedule is going to be a challenge," Kolousek said about his early impressions of Class 11B. "It's a little bit different game, but I think the exciting part is playing at some different venues and some different teams."

W/WS/SC will not know its region or schedule until March after the SDHSAA Board of Directors meeting.

The enrollment data listed on the SDHSAA website shows Wessington Spring had a male-only enrollment of 26, while Woonsocket was at 23.023 and Sanborn Central was at 19. It reaches a total 68.023 for the co-op, which began in 2011. The cutoff between Class 9AA and Class 11B is 56, with anything more than 56 moving up to 11-man football.

The Blackhawks, who went 5-4 in 2016, will continue to play games at all three fields in Forestburg, Woonsocket and Wessington Springs.

In preparation for the jump to 11-man football, Kolousek said the Blackhawks had their junior high school team and junior varsity teams play in some 11-man contests last year.

"We had some success at it," Kolousek said. "It's new to all of us a little bit, but it's still football. The fundamentals are the same."

Kolousek added the 11-man game doesn't feature as much scoring, pointing out the two extra players help defensively. He also said he and the W/WS/SC coaching has been reaching out to area coaches to learn as much about 11-man football.

"It's more about getting that first down and hopefully hitting that big play sometime," Kolousek said. "The two extra guys on the field adds a different dynamic and changes up some of our blocking and defensive schemes."

The SDHSAA will reexamine its football classifications in 2019.