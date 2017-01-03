Ethan's Gustafson earns GPAC honor

Gustafson, a sophomore from Ethan, helped the Red Raiders to a perfect 2-0 record last week. Gustafson averaged 20 points and eight rebounds, shooting 71 percent from the floor, in wins over No. 15 Friends and Viterbo. Gustafson recorded her GPAC-leading sixth double-double (21 points, 11 rebounds) in the win over Viterbo and has scored in double figures in eight straight games.