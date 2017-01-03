Grosdidier scores game-winner as Marlins top Aberdeen, 6-5

Grosdidier's goal, an even strength goal assisted by Austin Kerr and Drew Kitchens, was his third of the game, helping Mitchell to a home victory.

Mitchell carried a 2-1 lead into the third period after there were no goals in the first 17 minutes. Jake Jarman converted a power-play goal and Bryce Geraets put home the go-ahead goal. Grosdidier's goal early in the third period put Mitchell up 3-1 before the Cougars rallied to take the lead with three goals of their own for a 4-3 lead.

The Marlins tied the game with 1:13 left on a Grosdidier power play goal and Jake Jarman gave the Marlins the lead with 53 seconds left in regulation with a goal of his own. But Jared Everson's goal with eight seconds left tied the game at 5-5 and sent it to overtime for Aberdeen.

Grosdidier finished the game with four points, adding an assist to his three goals. Kerr had three assists and Jake Jarman had three points, including two goals and an assist. Geraets, Jack Dailey, Alexander Bergeson and Micah Moen also had assists, as well.

Ben Colwell had 12 saves for Mitchell in the win, in which the Marlins outshot Aberdeen 37-17. Mitchell finished 2-for-3 on the power play and blanked Aberdeen on its four tries with the extra man.

Mitchell (1-3) will go to Sioux Center, Iowa on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:45 p.m.