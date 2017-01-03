Teammates appreciate Greenway's loyalty to Vikings

"I am going to miss him so much," fellow linebacker Anthony Barr said. "Just being in the locker room, he definitely lightened the mood. He is just a smart guy, a great teammate and a great friend."

After the game Sunday, Greenway said it was the relationships with his teammates and team personnel off the field that he would miss but not forget.

"This business is go much about relationships and people, and teammates, coaches. You don't realize that until you think about, 'This could be it,'" Greenway said.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph said Greenway was one of the players who welcomed him to the team when he joined the Vikings as a draft pick in 2011. That summer, the NFL was locked out, meaning players couldn't work out at team facilities.

"He's a guy who took me under his wing when I got here as a rookie, 21 years old and coming in on a lockout year with no offseason. I was able to get up here early and workout with Chad at Edina High School. He's the ultimate role model."

Rudolph said he's glad to call Greenway his friend, one that will last far beyond football.

"When it's all said and done, if my career is half of what he's done, it will be a success in my eyes," Rudolph said of Greenway.

Greenway said he tried to model himself after another beloved Viking from the Dakotas — Jim Kleinsasser. A native of Carrington, North Dakota, Kleinsasser played his entire 13-year career with the Vikings as a fullback and tight end, while being someone who was regarded as a good teammate and a hard-worker with community values.

"We all thought he was an all-timer as far as Vikings go," Greenway said. "Just the way he went about his business and the person he was, I learned a lot from him. I wanted to emulate him and that's what I've tried to do."

As an entire team, the Vikings head into an offseason in which there could be a number of notable veterans who won't return to the team next season. Veteran defensive backs Terence Newman and Captain Munnerlyn are unrestricted free agents, as are tackles Matt Kalil, Jake Long and Andre Smith and receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

Adrian Peterson is under contract for $18 million next season but the Vikings could release him or sign him for a lesser salary. Defensive end Brian Robison, a member of the team since 2007, could also be a salary cap casualty, as well. Greenway is not under contract for 2017 and could be a free agent, if he chooses to play another season in the NFL.

Greenway said before the game that Robison, Greenway and Peterson—all captains this season—have been tight in their whole time in Minnesota but the veterans might all be in different locales next season.

"We have been blessed in order to have the same core group of guys here, you know two or three years," Robison said. "That does not happen very often. So going into (Sunday), everybody understood that this will probably be the last time we are all together and we need to make the best of it."