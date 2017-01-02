Hanson Classic courtside seats to go on sale Tuesday

Courtside tickets cost $20 each and are good for all of the games taking place that day. A limited amount of reserved courtside seats are available. General admission tickets can be purchased the day of the event.

To buy tickets, contact the Corn Palace at 995-8430 or visit cornpalace.com. The girls classic will be Jan. 14 and the boys classic will be Jan. 21, with both starting at 10 a.m. The pairings for each day will be announced about a week in advance.