Daum's late hoop lifts SDSU over USD 73-72

Trey Burch-Manning gave the Coyotes a 72-71 lead on a 3-point play with 11 seconds left. Daum then went coast-to-coast, driving hard to the rim through contact and using a reverse spin dribble toward the inside of the lane to get free for a bank shot with 2.8 seconds left. It was the Jackrabbits' first field goal in 6:15 and the fourth lead change in the final minute.

South Dakota (10-7, 1-1 Summit) missed a heave from half court at the buzzer.

The Jackrabbits (8-9, 1-1) hung close down the stretch by making 7 of 10 free throws after Daum's basket with 6:18 left made it 63-60.

Matt Mooney led the Coyotes with 22 points and five steals. His deep 3-pointer pulled South Dakota within 68-67 with 2:04 left.