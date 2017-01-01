Search
    Daum's late hoop lifts SDSU over USD 73-72

    By Associated Press Today at 11:29 a.m.
    South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward Mike Daum (24) drives against Wichita State Shockers forward Markis McDuffie (32) during the second half Dec. 22 at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan. (Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports)

    BROOKINGS (AP) — Mike Daum scored 30 points, including the game-winning layup, to help South Dakota State beat South Dakota 73-72 on Saturday.

    Trey Burch-Manning gave the Coyotes a 72-71 lead on a 3-point play with 11 seconds left. Daum then went coast-to-coast, driving hard to the rim through contact and using a reverse spin dribble toward the inside of the lane to get free for a bank shot with 2.8 seconds left. It was the Jackrabbits' first field goal in 6:15 and the fourth lead change in the final minute.

    South Dakota (10-7, 1-1 Summit) missed a heave from half court at the buzzer.

    The Jackrabbits (8-9, 1-1) hung close down the stretch by making 7 of 10 free throws after Daum's basket with 6:18 left made it 63-60.

    Matt Mooney led the Coyotes with 22 points and five steals. His deep 3-pointer pulled South Dakota within 68-67 with 2:04 left.

