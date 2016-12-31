Search
    Mitchell girls fall at No. 4 Lynx

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 9:08 p.m.
    Mitchell's Jenna Weich puts up a shot during a girls basketball game Saturday at Brandon Valley. 1 / 2
    Mitchell's Mandy Schmidt steps into a bounce pass during a girls basketball game Saturday at Brandon Valley. 2 / 2

    BRANDON—A 16-4 opening quarter for No. 4 Brandon Valley helped the Lynx pick up an Eastern South Dakota Conference girls basketball victory 50-23 over Mitchell at Brandon Saturday.

    The Kernels had a rough shooting game, converting just five field goals in the game and trailed 29-9 at halftime. Mitchell also was forced into 30 turnovers against the Lynx, who improved to 5-1 on the season.

    BV was led by 13 points from Trinity Law and got eight points from Krista Bickley. The Kernels were led by Kendra Brewster's seven-point game.

    The Lynx were 15-for-49 shooting in the game for 31 percent and made 19-for-29 free throws. Mitchell finished 5-for-23 shooting and was 13-for-22 on free throws. Both teams had 20 rebounds.

    Mitchell will play at Huron on Thursday to continue ESD play in a girls-boys doubleheader at the Huron Arena. Brandon Valley hosts Watertown on Tuesday.

    For more on the game, see Tuesday's print edition of The Daily Republic.

    M 4 9 17 23

    BV 16 29 38 50

    Scoring:

    Mitchell (0-3): Mackenzie Miller 4, Tess Limberg 2, Mandy Schmidt 2, Kendra Brewster 7, Shianne Hiemstra 2, Carly Haring 4, Chelsea Brewster 2

    Brandon Valley (5-1): Felicity Klinkhammer 5, Krista Bickley 8, Emma Terveer 6, Danica Kocer 4, Elsie Zajicek 3, Trinity Law 13, Lauren Wells 2, Ashley Wells 3, Lexi Ellingson 6.

