Mitchell girls fall at No. 4 Lynx

The Kernels had a rough shooting game, converting just five field goals in the game and trailed 29-9 at halftime. Mitchell also was forced into 30 turnovers against the Lynx, who improved to 5-1 on the season.

BV was led by 13 points from Trinity Law and got eight points from Krista Bickley. The Kernels were led by Kendra Brewster's seven-point game.

The Lynx were 15-for-49 shooting in the game for 31 percent and made 19-for-29 free throws. Mitchell finished 5-for-23 shooting and was 13-for-22 on free throws. Both teams had 20 rebounds.

Mitchell will play at Huron on Thursday to continue ESD play in a girls-boys doubleheader at the Huron Arena. Brandon Valley hosts Watertown on Tuesday.

M 4 9 17 23

BV 16 29 38 50

Scoring:

Mitchell (0-3): Mackenzie Miller 4, Tess Limberg 2, Mandy Schmidt 2, Kendra Brewster 7, Shianne Hiemstra 2, Carly Haring 4, Chelsea Brewster 2

Brandon Valley (5-1): Felicity Klinkhammer 5, Krista Bickley 8, Emma Terveer 6, Danica Kocer 4, Elsie Zajicek 3, Trinity Law 13, Lauren Wells 2, Ashley Wells 3, Lexi Ellingson 6.