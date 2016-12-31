Schultz had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Jamin Arend added 21 points. Sam Arend finished the game with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies, who improved to 4-0 on the season with the win. Bridgewater-Emery held a 35-34 win at the halftime break.

Brian Robinson had 14 points, AiMonti Booth had 11 points and Jamar Robinson had 10 points for the Lycans (5-2).

Bridgewater-Emery will take on Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Tuesday in Forestburg.

IMG Academy (Fla.) 92, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 71

SIOUX FALLS—IMG Academy scored 49 second-half points to pull away from Sioux Falls O'Gorman, claiming the Coach Gary Munsen tournament championship in a 92-71 win on Friday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The Ascenders (14-1) led 43-33 at halftime. IMG had five players in double figures, led by Emmitt Williams' 17 points and 11 rebounds. Keyontae Johnson had 18 points, Trevon Duval had 15 points and 10 assists, and Arseniy Andreev and Silvio DeSousa each had 10. IMG made 38 of 64 shot attempts in the game and was 9-for-23 on free throws.

For O'Gorman (4-1), Matt Cartwright had 23 points and J.P. Costello added 14 points. The Knights were 27-for-61 overall and 4-for-19 from deep, while making 13-of-15 free throws.

La Lumiere (Ind.) 88, Aberdeen Central 43

SIOUX FALLS—The No. 1-ranked team in the nation, La Lumiere started Friday's Mike Miller Classic game on a 23-3 run and blew away Aberdeen Central 88-43 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The Lakers (14-0) shot nearly 57 percent for the game, finishing 34-for-60 from the field and outrebounded the Golden Eagles 38-25 in the contest. They also assisted on 22 of the 34 baskets.

La Lumiere was all over the Golden Eagles from the start and led 58-12 with 2:20 left in the first half before carrying a 58-17 lead to the halftime break. Brian Bowen finished the game with 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting and six rebounds. Jordan Poole had 19 points, Jaren Jackson had 10 points, as did Isaiah Coleman Lands and Jacob Epperson.

For Aberdeen Central (3-2), Cole Bergan had 16 points and six assists. Cannon Hannigan scored 14 points, as well.

First Assembly Christian (Tenn.) 63, Patrick Henry (Minn.) 55

SIOUX FALLS—The scoring spigot ran dry for Minneapolis Patrick Henry in the second half Friday at the Mike Miller Classic, as First Assembly Christian (Tenn.) rallied for a 63-55 win at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Patriots led 37-26 at halftime but could only muster 18 points in the final 18 minutes of the game, allowing the Crusaders to pull off the comeback. Tre Curtis' pair of free throws with just under five minutes left gave First Assembly Christian (3-1) the lead for good at 52-50. Curtis finished the game with 20 points and six assists. Carter Cooper had 18 points and 15 rebounds and Kendric Hern had 15 points and nine rebounds for FAC, which was 21-for-52 shooting and made seven 3-pointers.

Patrick Henry (6-3) picked up 17 points from Jordan Lynn and Dimitri Sanner-Robinson had 12 points and eight rebounds. The Patriots were 21-for-62 shooting for the game but made just 8-of-29 shots in the second half.

St. Anthony (Texas) 73, Sioux Falls Washington 50

SIOUX FALLS—Charles Bassey's 25-point, 12-rebound, six-block game stole the show Friday as St. Anthony defeated Sioux Falls Washington 73-50 at the Mike Miller Classic in Sioux Falls.

Isiah Saenz had 12 points and six rebounds for the Yellow Jackets and Jude Pereida had 11 points, as St. Anthony drilled 11 3-pointers in the win. They were 26-for-61 as a team shooting but were outrebounded by the Warriors 48-38, including 21 offensive rebounds for Washington.

The Warriors (4-2) had 12 points from Isaac Goeman and Logan Uttecht had eight points and 11 rebounds. Washington was 20-for-62 shooting and 7-for-16 at the free throw stripe.

St. Anthony led 31-16 at the halftime break but led by as much as 25 nearly six minutes into the second half.

Girls

Aberdeen Central 76, Waconia (Minn.) 64

SIOUX FALLS—Aberdeen Central picked up 30 points and nine rebounds off the bench from junior standout Paiton Burckhard to defeat Waconia, Minnesota 76-64 Friday at the Mike Miller Classic in Sioux Falls.

A South Dakota State commit, Burckhard missed practice during the week and was expected to be limited in the game with a sore foot and strep throat. But she played 26 minutes and was 10-for-15 shooting in the game, while converting 10-for-14 free throws.

Melia Mounga had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Haylee Mork added 11 points and Karli Gardner had 10 points for the Golden Eagles, who had a 37-36 lead at halftime.

Waconia (4-6) lit up the nets in the first half, hitting 8-of-9 3-point tries and finishing the game with 11 threes. Sidney Zieske had 15 points, while Taylor Flemming and Courtney Freeberg each had 11 points for the Wildcats.

Aberdeen (4-1) had a 43-28 advantage in rebounds and outscored Waconia 42-18 in the paint. The Wildcats shot 20-for-52 in the game and was 13-for-20 on free throws. The Golden Eagles made 27-of-38 free throws and was 24-for-52 on field goals.

College

Dakota State University 82, York (Neb.) 74

Dakota State recorded an upset win and coach Gary Garner's 500th career coaching win on Friday during the Doug Martin Classic as part of the Mike Miller Classic at the Corn Palace.

The Trojans picked up their second straight win at the classic with their 82-74 win over the No. 15 Panthers.

Justin Folkers led Dakota State with 20 points and was 10-for-10 from the field. He also pulled down 10 rebounds. Kyle Kilgore added 19 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Ian Barse chipped in with 12 points and Brendon Boomsma scored 11 for the Trojans, who shot 60 percent (30-for-50) from the field.

York took a brief 64-63 lead with six minutes left. Folkers answered with a field goal to put DSU back ahead and it never trailed again.

Johnny Cooksey led York with 15 points and seven rebounds. Tanner Heiser added 10 points and eight assists for Dakota State.