The Wolves received 12 points from Morgan Edelman and eight points from Ashton Vaith.

Parkston (1-5) plays Corsica-Stickney in Corsica on Tuesday. Menno (2-4) plays Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday in Menno.

P 11 23 34 46

M 7 23 31 37

Gayville-Volin 53, Wagner 46

PARKSTON — Gayville-Volin fell behind early but recovered in time to pick up a 53-46 victory over Wagner in the Parkston Girls Classic on Friday in Parkston.

Traia Hubbard paved the way for the Raiders with 18 points and six rebounds. Megan Hirsch played an excellent all-around game for GV as she amassed nine points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Gayville-Volin made 12-of-27 shots from the field and connected on 17-of-31 free-throw attempts.

Kristan Soukup collected 15 points and four assists in the loss for Wagner. Marquel Holiday added nine points and Janae Patterson had 11 rebounds. The Red Raiders were 19-of-53 from the field and 4-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Gayville-Volin (4-2) plays Scotland on Tuesday in Scotland. Wagner (0-3) plays Hanson on Tuesday in Wagner.

GV 8 18 33 53

W 14 20 26 46

Platte-Geddes 59, Tea Area 55 (OT)

PARKSTON — Platte-Geddes used a miracle 3-point heave from Hallie Hallock to force overtime, where they eventually defeated Tea Area 59-55 at the Parkston Girls Classic on Friday in Parkston.

Hallock hit the shot from about three-quarter court to tie the game. who ended the game with 14 points and six rebounds, the Panthers also received an outstanding performance from Alexis Petersen who amassed 24 points and 21 rebounds. Platte-Geddes was 21-of-63 from the field and made 22-of-29 free-throw attempts.

Ally Kacmarynski notched a double-double for Tea Area by posting 15 points and 13 rebounds. Karlee McKinney added 14 points and five steals. The Titans were 17-of-60 from the field and made 17-of-32 free-throw attempts.

Platte-Geddes (3-2) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Tuesday in Platte. Tea Area (3-3) plays St. Thomas More in Tea on Friday.

Hanson 60, Dell Rapids 57

PARKSTON—Hanson picked up a 60-57 victory over Dell Rapids in the Parkston Girls Classic on Friday in Parkston.

Heather Kayser powered the Beaver offense with 21 points. Jada Campbell registered 11 points, while Hannah Marquardt had five steals and dished out four assists. Hanson was 21-of-52 from the field and 13-of-19 from the free-throw line.

Dell Rapids received 13 points from Jayda Knuppe and 12 points apiece from Aspen Hansen and Emma Paul.

Hanson (6-1) plays Wagner on Monday in Wagner. Dell Rapids (2-3) plays Garretson on Tuesday in Garretson.

H 11 30 45 60

DR 12 20 36 57

St. Francis Indian 74, Colome 44

WINNER—St. Francis Indian downed Colome 74-44 in a prep girls basketball game at the Snowball Classic on Friday in Winner.

Caylah Brady scored a game-high 19 points for St. Francis, while Maticon Anderson added 18 points.

Callie Heath led Colome with 15 points and Rayne Hermsen tossed in 11 points.

Colome (1-3) will host Wessington Springs in Colome today. St. Francis (2-4) will play at the Redfield Classic on Jan. 7.

Winner 75, Hill City 50

WINNER—Winner used a 42-23 rebounding advantage to claim a victory over Hill City 75-50 in high school girls basketball action at the Snowball Classic on Friday in Winner.

In the win, Bella Swedlund scored 15 points and Chloe Bartels added 11 points. Winner shot 24-of-58 from the floor and made 20-of 26 free-throw attempts. The Warriors forced Hill City into 28 turnovers in the game.

Hill City received 12 points from McKenzie Becker and 11 points from Sammy Woodward. The Rangers shot 21-of-52 from the field and made 3-of-8 free-throw attempts.

Winner (4-2) plays Chamberlain on Monday in Winner. Hill City (0-5) plays Custer on Thursday in Custer.

W 19 42 54 75

HC 11 21 37 50

Canistota 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38

BROOKINGS—Canistota defeated Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47-38 in high school boys basketball at the Swiftel Classic on Friday in Brookings.

Kalli Ortman paved the way for the Hawks offensively as she tallied 21 points. Jordan Engbrecht scored eight points and also had six steals as Canistota forced ORR into 25 turnovers on the night. Canistota shot 16-of-49 from the floor and made 13-of-18 free-throw attempts.

Joie Spier kept the Raiders in the contest by scoring 19 points and pulling down 19 rebounds. Abby Stratton added 11 points for ORR. The Raiders shot 15-of-39 from the field and made 7-of-10 free-throw attempts.

Canistota (2-1) travels to Sioux Falls on Thursday to play Sioux Falls Christian. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland (4-3) plays Elkton-Lake Benton on Thursday in Ramona.

C 6 25 36 47

ORR 6 21 31 38

Avon 49, Alcester-Hudson 35

ALCESTER—Avon top Alcester-Hudson 49-35 in girls basketball action in Alcester on Friday.

Lauren Sees led Avon with 16 points and Cheylee Nagel tossed in 15 for the Pirates. Nagel also registered 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Hanna Powers also recorded two steals for the Pirates, who outscored the Cubs 15-2 in the fourth quarter.

Kendra Jensen led the Cubs with 16 points and Kassidy Waith grabbed six rebounds in the loss.

Avon shot 19-for-48 from the field, 5-for-16 from 3-point range and 6-for-11 at the free throw line. Alcester-Hudson went 12-for-32 from the floor, 4-for-10 from long range and 7-for-16 shooting free throws. Avon won the JV game 22-9.

Avon (4-1) will play Ethan on Jan. 3 at the Corn Palace. Alcester-Hudson (5-3) will play at Menno on Jan. 6.

A 12 19 34 49

A-H 14 24 33 35

Corsica-Stickney 42, Scotland 38

SCOTLAND — Corsica-Stickney jumped out to a big lead early and then held on late to defeat Scotland 42-38 in high school girls basketball action on Friday night.

Courtney Menning led the Jaguars with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Bridget Burke added eight points and five rebounds in the win.

Taylor Gall posted 15 points and nine rebounds in the game. Issabela Vitek netted 12 points and six rebounds.

Corsica-Stickney (4-2) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian in New Holland on Monday. Scotland (2-3) plays Gayville-Volin on Tuesday in Scotland.

CS 13 21 29 42

S 4 16 28 38

Webster Area 64, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 38

ABERDEEN— Webster Area jumped out to a 16-point lead after the first quarter and eventually defeated Mount Vernon/Plankinton by a score of 64-38 in high school girls basketball action at the Cavalier Classic on Friday in Aberdeen.

McKenzie Volesky put up 22 points and Olivia Breske poured in 20 points for the Bearcats. Webster forced MVP into 18 turnovers in the game, while only committing eight.

MVP received 13 points from Katlyn Briggs in the loss, and Destiney Haak pitched in 12 points. The Titans were outrebounded 38-33 in the game.

Webster Area (3-2) plays Deuel on Friday in Webster. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (4-3) travels to Platte on Tuesday to play Platte-Geddes.

W 22 36 53 64

MVP 6 19 29 38

Boys basketball

Canton 60, Gregory 37

WINNER—Christian Beachler scored a game-high 20 points to lead Canton to a 60-37 boys basketball win over Gregory at the Snowball Classic on Friday in Winner.

Alex DeJong added 10 points in the win.

Robert Vomacka led the Gorillas with 10 points.

Gregory (0-4) will play Andes Central/Dakota Christian in Lake Andes on Jan. 3. Canton (2-2) will play Mount Vernon/Plankinton in Mount Vernon on Jan. 10.

G 8 13 24 37

C 19 33 47 60

Hot Springs 46, Colome 44

WINNER—Hot Springs nipped Colome 46-44 in high school boys action at the Snowball Classic on Friday in Winner.

Morgan Harkless led Hot Springs with 15 points and Skyler Haden added 10 points. The Bison shot 18-of-51 from the floor and were 7-of-20 on 3-point attempts.

Kolton Salonen led Colome with 12 points, while Jackson Kinzer netted 10. The Cowboys made 14-of-51 from the field and were 4-of-9 on 3-point attempts.

Colome (2-1) will host Wessington Springs today. Hot Springs (1-2) will play at Oelrichs on Jan. 2.

HS 21 29 38 46

C 15 25 37 44

Winner 67, Hill City 46

WINNER—Winner used hot shooting to defeat Hill City 67-46 in prep boys basketball action at the Snowball Classic on Friday in Winner.

Drew DeMers notched 18 points to go with five assists in the victory. Cameron Kuil added 11 points and Wyatt Ewing had nine rebounds. The Warriors shot 69 percent on 23-of-33 attempts. Winner made 6-of-16 free-throw attempts.

Ryan Skillingstad paced the Rangers with 16 points while teammate Noah Krull pitched in 12 points. Hill City was 17-of-44 from the field and made 10-of-17 free-throw attempts.

Winner (3-1) plays Chamberlain on Tuesday in Winner. Hill City (2-2) plays Custer on Thursday in Custer.

W 18 35 50 67

HC 10 27 31 46

Belle Fourche 49, Lemmon 48

Beresford 60, Irene-Wakonda 36

DeLaSalle, Minn. 71, Mitchell 25

Dickinson, N.D. 72, Rapid City Central 50

Huron 49, Rapid City Stevens 47

Ipswich 58, Waubay/Summit 47

Rapid City Christian 64, Sunshine Bible Academy 20

Chadron, Neb. 55, Spearfish 44

Bridgewater-Emery 75, Prairie Seeds Academy, Minn. 63

SA St. Anthony, Texas 73, Sioux Falls Washington 50

Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Sisseton 52

St. Thomas More 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 58

Deuel 47, Custer 37

Estelline 47, Wilmot 41

Belle Fourche 44, Lemmon 28

Beresford 56, Irene-Wakonda 52

Ethan 59, Sully Buttes 53, OT

Faith 47, New Underwood 44

Ipswich 50, Highmore-Harrold 37

Madison 55, Redfield/Doland 37

Rapid City Central 73, Dickinson, N.D. 22

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54, McCook Central/Montrose 44

Todd County 69, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 31

St. Thomas More 64, Aberdeen Roncalli 23

Spearfish 55, Valentine, Neb. 40

Aberdeen Central 78, Waconia, Minn. 62

Deuel 51, Custer 46

Sioux Valley 70, Estelline 30