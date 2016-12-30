Canton wins MCM Invite

Canton scored 198 points, edging out Philip Area's 188 points for the day. Winner Area was the top area team with 152.5 points for fourth place and Howard was fifth with 112 points.

At 120 pounds, Burke/Gregory's Jackson Eklund won a 5-1 decision over Kaleb Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland. In a battle of previously undefeated wrestlers, Dalton Galt of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson defeated Bon Homme/Scotland's Stas Sutera in a 14-5 major decision.

For Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney, Marcus Urban was a winner at 152 pounds, winning in overtime over Nick Donnelly of Philip Area, dealing Donnelly his first loss of the season.

At 170 pounds, Winner Area's Kayleb Brozik had a 8-3 decision over McCook Central/Montrose's Caleb Krouse and the Warriors' Tre'zen Doren moved to 9-0 on the season with a 3-2 win over Dakota Valley's Ryan Parker at 285 pounds.

Winner Area's Trevor Peters finished second at 126 pounds, as Marion/Freeman's Dalton Bodewitz at 138 pounds. E.J. Leetch was second at 182 pounds for Howard.

Parkston places ninth, Wagner 11th at Floyd Farrand Invite

SIOUX FALLS—Parkston placed ninth and Wagner finished 11th at the Floyd Farrand Invite on Friday in Sioux Falls.

Sturgis won the 18-team event with 193 points, while the Trojans finished with 98.5 points and the Red Raiders had 84 points.

For Parkston, Kyler Holzbauer placed second in the 152-pound weight class, falling to Sioux Falls Roosevelt's Carter Lohr by pinfall. At 195 pounds, Brady Schoenfelder took second, falling to Harrisburg's Logan Warzecha 6-3.

Dawson Semmler took third place at 160 pounds with a 10-3 win over Broolings Tate Coon, while Slayton Neugebauer (182) placed fifth and Noah Riechert (220) placed sixth.

Wagner's Colton Frei (145) and Jace Johnson (220) each placed third sa Frei pinned Brandon Valley's Jackson Pletten and Johnson won by sudden victory 3-1.

Lance Soukup (113) placed fifth, Ben Soukup (132) finished sixth, while Preston Nedved (126) and Bradyn Lhotak (106) each finished eigth.