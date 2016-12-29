No. 12 DWU men fend off No. 15 York

The Panthers edged DWU 78-77 in the second round of last year's NAIA Division II tournament. The Tigers had to also edge the Panthers on Thursday as their second half lead almost disappeared and they had to hang on for the two-point win.

DWU (14-3) led by nine at halftime and maintained its lead into the second half.

However, the Tigers still had to fend off the Panthers late to secure the win. York chipped away at the deficit and got within 86-84 with 1:20 left. DWU's Tate Martin converted five free throws in the waning moments to help secure the win.

The Mitchell native also crossed the 1,000-point mark for his career. He entered the game needing 17 points to reach the plateau and he finished with 26 points and seven assists.

Jason Spicer added 21 points and Trae Vandeberg scored 18 points for the Tigers, who almost lost their second half lead.

York cut the deficit to 71-66 with 6:30 left. The Tigers stretched the lead back to 76-66 on a Vandeberg 3-pointer with under six minutes left.

The Panthers (10-5) stayed within striking distance, but the Tigers were able to close out the game. Martin's two free throws with 35 seconds left made it 89-84.

DWU will play Southeastern University (Florida) at 8:30 p.m. tonight in the final game of the Mike Miller Classic.

For an extended story on Thursday's game, check out mitchellrepublic.com.

Dakota Wesleyan 92, York College 90

York College (10-5): Trevor Lenear 1-4 1-2 3, Johnny Cooksey 5-11 0-0 11, Chris Smith 3-12 0-2 7, Keith Mack 8-14 1-3 17, Cameron Coleman 11-18 0-0 22, Tre' Howe 2-6 1-2 5, Michael Johnson 3-5 3-4 10, Kameron Malbrough 3-7 2-2 11, Nick Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Eric Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Drelan Tripplett 1-6 0-0 2, Mark Dean 1-3 0-0 2 Totals: 38-86 8-15 90.

Dakota Wesleyan (14-3): Trae Vandeberg 6-18 2-4 18 Nate Davis 3-7 1-2 8 Tate Martin 7-15 11-12 26 Ty Hoglund 3-6 2-5 9 Jason Spicer 7-11 7-10 21 Kaleb Johnson 2-5 0-0 6 Collin Kramer 2-3 0-0 4 Totals: 30-65 23-33 92.

Halftime: DWU 39, York 30. 3-point goals: Y 6-16 (Malbrough 3, Cooksey, Smith, Johnson), DWU 9-28 (Vandeberg 4, Johnson 2, Davis, Martin, Hoglund). Rebounds: Y 35 (Coleman 8), DWU 40 (Vandeberg 14). Total fouls: Y 27, DWU 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: Y 7, DWU 17; Assists: Y 12 (Smith 5), DWU 16 (Martin 7); Blocks: Y 1 (Cooksey), DWU 6 (Vandeberg 3); Steals: Y 12 (Smith 5), DWU 1 (Martin 1). A — 1,000.