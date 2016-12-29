The Chargers received a pair of solid games from Nick Wittler and Lincoln Jordre. Wittler notched 18 points, six steals and five assists for Sully Buttes, while Jordre tallied 17 points and seven rebounds. As a team, the Chargers made 24-of-44 field goals and were 12-of-27 from the free-throw line.

Jordan Lee was the leading scorer for Canistota with 19 points. Scott Jolley added 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. The Hawks were 17-of-48 from the field and made 7-of-11 free-throw attempts.

Sully Buttes (3-1) plays Highmore-Harrold on Thursday in Highmore. Canistota (2-2) plays Warner on Saturday in the Samaritan's Feet Classic in Sioux Falls.

SB 18 30 44 64

C 9 27 42 48

Bon Homme 65, McCook Central/Montrose 52

PARKSTON—In the first game of the boys Parkston Classic, Bon Homme picked up its first win of the season 65-52 over McCook Central/Montrose on Thursday in Parkston.

The Cavaliers were led by Cole Uecker's 19 points and three steals, while Bryce Scieszinski had 14 points and Chase Kortan scored 10 points. Joey Slama had 10 rebounds and six assists, as the Cavaliers shot 25-for-58 from the field and 5-for-11 on free throws.

MCM was paced by Bryce Smart's 17 points and 10 points from Trevor Wilkinson. Koltan Lindstrom had eight rebounds for the Fighting Cougars. MCM was 18-for-49 shooting and was 10-for-21 on free throws.

Bon Homme (1-3) hosts Tri-Valley on Thursday in Tyndall. MCM (0-4) will host Hanson on Saturday in Salem.

BH 18 32 54 65

MCM 8 25 36 52

Hanson 77, Wakpala 35

PARKSTON — Hanson scored 27 first-quarter points en route to a comfortable 77-35 victory over Wakpala in prep boys basketball action at the Parkson Classic.

The Beavers received 24 points and 12 rebounds from Nathan Stewart. Thomas Arend contributed 18 points and Donnie Weber added 12 points. As a team, Hanson made 35-of-77 shots from the field and were 12-of-22 from the free-throw line.

Ben Mellette scored 21 points for the Sioux. TyRay Cadotte pitched in seven points in the loss for Wakpala.

Hanson (3-1) travels to Salem on Saturday to play McCook Central/Montrose. Wakpala (0-3) plays Timber Lake on Tuesday in Wakpala.

H 27 50 68 77

W 15 25 32 35

Flandreau 72, Dakota Valley 67 (OT)

PARKSTON — Flandreau needed overtime to claim a victory in a high school boys basketball game at the Parkson Classic, taking down Dakota Valley 72-67.

Dylan LeBrun scored 34 points to go along with his team-high eight rebounds. Dayln Bekkedahl added 18 points and five assists for the Fliers.

Dakota Valley received 18 points and five rebounds from Robert Rosenquist. John Prochello tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds in the loss for the Panthers.

Flandreau (4-0) plays Colman-Egan on Saturday in Brookings. Dakota Valley (1-2) plays in the Samaritan's Feet Classic on Saturday in Sioux Falls against Mount Vernon/Plankinton.

F 15 26 49 63 71

DV 19 31 43 63 67

West Central 71, Parkston 42

PARKSTON— West Central dealt Parkston its first loss of the boys basketball season Thursday, winning the battle of the Trojans 71-42 in the nightcap at the Parkston Classic.

West Central was led by Jackson Miller's 23 points and Nick Nagel and Tyndall Petterson had 13 points. Petterson added nine rebounds.

For Parkston, Kellan Culbert had 12 points and five rebounds. Brady Albrecht had nine points in the loss.

Parkston was 14-for-44 shooting field goals and 10-for-22 on free throws, while committing 10 turnovers.

West Central (2-4) hosts Milbank Area Jan. 7. Parkston (3-1) will play at Vermillion on Jan. 6.

WC 20 37 51 71

P 13 24 35 42

Kimball/White Lake 55, Iroquois 22

WOLSEY—Kimball/White Lake cruised to a 55-22 victory over Iroquois in the Big Bo Classic on Thursday in Wolsey.

Seth Kirsch and Kory Peters powered the WiLdKats with 17 and 14, respectively. Peters drained five 3-pointers in the contest. As a team, KWL had 21 steals.

Iroquois was led by Jacob Bich's seven points. Caleb Waldner pulled down 11 rebounds for the Chiefs in the losing effort. The Chiefs committed 30 turnovers in the game.

Kimball/White Lake (2-2) travels to Alexandria on Thursday to play Hanson. Iroquois (0-6) plays Lower Brule on Monday in Iroquois.

KWL 11 22 46 55

IRO 5 12 18 22

Wolsey-Wessington 51, Platte-Geddes 33

WOLSEY—In a battle of two early-season undefeated teams, Wolsey-Wessington picked up a big win by defeating Platte-Geddes 51-33 in the Big Bo Classic on Thursday in Wolsey.

Bennett White collected a double-double in the victory as he scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. White also snared six of Wolsey-Wessington 14 steals in the game. The Warbirds had 23 rebounds as a team.

Platte-Geddes was paced by Riley Hoffman's 10 points, while Cooper Kanthak added eight points. Hoffman and Trevor Sprik each had seven rebounds.

Wolsey-Wessington (4-0) plays James Valley Christian on Thursday in Wolsey. Platte-Geddes (2-1) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Tuesday in Platte.

WW 16 27 44 51

PG 11 16 23 33

Lake Preston 58, Menno 51

BROOKINGS—In a game with nine lead changes, Lake Preston held off Menno in a 58-51 boys basketball win Thursday at the Swiftel Center Classic in Brookings.

The Divers had three players in double figures, led by Byron Bumann's 14 points. Brock Bumann had 13 points, Taylor Hillestad had 12 and Jack Hasche had nine points and 17 rebounds.

Menno picked up 20 points and nine rebounds from Jacob Hertz, while Trey Bohlmann had 11 points and 21 rebounds for the Wolves.

Lake Preston was 18-for-59 on field goal attempts, converted 3-of-17 3-point tries and made 19-of-28 free throws. Menno, which had a 52-41 advantage in rebounding and had 20 offensive boards, was 21-for-61 shooting, 5-for-21 on threes and made 4-of-13 free throws. The Divers had four turnovers and forced 14 Wolves giveaways.

Lake Preston (4-1) will take on Castlewood on Saturday in Brookings. Menno (2-2) will host Irene-Wakonda on Thursday.

LP 12 24 39 58

M 11 19 33 51

Highmore-Harrold 70, Wessington Springs 30

HIGHMORE—Jharett Bloomenrader had 17 points and 14 rebounds as Highmore-Harrold picked up a home 281 Conference boys basketball win over Wessington Springs Thursday 70-30.

Max Ring scored 24 points for the Pirates in the win, who shot 20-for-55 for the game and was 25-for-33 on free throws.

Wessington Springs picked up 16 points and seven points from John Witte. The Spartans were 12-for-47 shooting in the game and 5-for-7 at the free-throw line, while committing 26 turnovers. Wessington Springs had a 36-35 advantage in rebounds.

Highmore-Harrold (3-0) will take on Stanley County on Thursday in Fort Pierre. Wessington Springs (0-4) will travel to Colome on Saturday.

WS 7 15 25 30

HH 18 34 58 70

Bennett County 52, Lyman 49

PRESHO—Bennett County held off a late Lyman charge to pick up a road win at Presho in boys basketball action Thursday 52-49.

For the Warriors, Elwood Cuny had 17 points and DeAndre Cottier had 13 points and 21 rebounds in the win.

Lyman's Kevin Peterson had 18 points, Jesse Schindler had 16 points and Kyle Welter tallied 10 rebounds. Lyman shot 13-for-50 from the field and was 5-of-20 on 3-pointers, while hitting 18-for-32 free throws.

Bennett County (1-2) hosts St. Francis on Thursday. Lyman (0-5) plays Colome on Tuesday at Presho.

BC 12 25 40 52

L 9 22 32 49

Girls basketball

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 37, Aberdeen Roncalli 34

ABERDEEN—Mount Vernon/Plankinton held on for a tight 37-34 win over Aberdeen Roncalli Thursday at the Cavalier Christmas Classic at the Civic Arena in Aberdeen.

Katlyn Briggs had a game-high 16 points and eight points to lead MVP and Stephanie Faulhaber added eight points for the Titans. The Titans were 15-for-36 on field goal attempts in the game and drained 6-of-10 free throws.

The Cavaliers had 12 points from Grace Imbery and Mariah Winegar had eight points and five rebounds. Roncalli was 14-for-40 shooting and was 5-for-6 at the free-throw line.

MVP had 20 turnovers, while Roncalli committed 13. The Cavaliers held a 35-32 advantage in rebounding.

MVP (4-2) will play Webster Area today in the classic, while Roncalli (2-2) plays St. Thomas More today in the event.

MVP 10 18 25 37

AR 8 14 24 34

Highmore-Harrold 67, Wessington Springs 64

HIGHMORE—Highmore-Harrold scored 40 points in the second half to earn a 67-64 win over Wessington Springs in prep girls basketball action on Thursday in Highmore.

Rebecca Buchholz led the Pirates with a game-high 26 points, while Brianna Beckler added 13 points and six rebounds in the win. Highmore-Harrold made 20 field goals and went 21-of-28.

For Wessington Springs, Cadee Schelske had 24 points, while Maria Alonso added 14 points and five rebounds. Jaycee Hohn chipped in 11 points for the Spartans, who won the rebounding battle 29-20.

Highmore-Harrold (5-1) won the JV game 44-19 and plays Ipswich today in Ipswich, while Wessington Springs (2-4) plays Colome on Saturday in Colome.

HH 14 27 47 67

WS 17 34 53 64

Lyman 56, Bennett County 22

PRESHO—The Lyman girls basketball team remained undefeated with a 56-22 win over Bennett County on Thursday in Presho.

Ashton Smith had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders, while Shelby Schindler added nine points and nine rebounds. Hanna Thiry chipped in nine points, four steals and four assists.

The Raiders had 23 rebounds and went 21-of-35 from the field, 6-of-12 from behind the deep and 8-of-18 from the line.

For Bennett County, Jessica Begeman had 13 points in the loss.

Lyman (4-0) plays Kadoka Area on Tuesday in Kadoka.

BC 10 15 15 22

L 20 42 48 56

Kimball/White Lake 39, Herreid/Selby Area 32

WOLSEY—After trailing 22-18 at halftime, Kimball/White Lake rallied past Herreid/Selby Area 39-32 in a girls basketball game at the Big Bo Classic on Thursday in Wolsey.

Brooklyn Donald scored 11 points, while Nikki Reuland and Whitney Hinker each chipped in 10 points for the WiLdKats, who made 11 of 39 field goals in the win.

Charlie Tisdall led all scorers with 18 points for Wolverines, who shot 12-of-55 from the field in the loss.

KWL (3-3) plays Miller on Monday in Kimball, while HSA (1-3) plays Edmunds Central on Tuesday in Roscoe.

KWL 12 18 28 39

HSA 10 22 29 32

Thursday's statewide scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s games

Bennett County 52, Lyman 49

Bison 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 34

Brandon Valley 48, Yankton 46

Canton 58, Hill City 31

Crawford, Neb. 71, Oelrichs 48

Highmore-Harrold 70, Wessington Springs 30

Parker 60, Garretson 54

Pierre 51, Watertown 37

Sioux Valley 73, Custer 49

Vermillion 71, Tea Area 56

Big Bo Classic

Kimball/White Lake 55, Iroquois 22

Potter County 74, James Valley Christian 58

Wolsey-Wessington 51, Platte-Geddes 33

Cavalier Christmas Classic

Aberdeen Roncalli 41, Elk Point-Jefferson 38

Chadron (Neb.) Tournament

Spearfish 47, Hemingford, Neb. 26

Hunkpapa Classic

Crow Creek 72, Standing Rock, N.D. 48

Pine Ridge 59, McLaughlin 44

Mike Miller Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 88, Chester 69

Minneapolis Henry, Minn. 78, Mitchell Christian 40

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 76, Mitchell 42

Milbank Shootout

Dawson-Boyd, Minn. 58, Milbank Area 43

Langford 60, Ortonville, Minn. 41

Parkston Classic

Bon Homme 65, McCook Central/Montrose 52

Corsica-Stickney 60, Warner 51

Hanson 77, Wakpala 35

Flandreau 72, Dakota Valley 67, OT

Sully Buttes 64, Canistota 48

West Central 71, Parkston 42

Southwest Minnesota State Classic

Marshall, Minn. 73, Sioux Falls Lincoln 62

Swiftel Center Classic

Lake Preston 58, Menno 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s games

Brandon Valley 66, Yankton 52

Canton 72, Hill City 51

Crow Creek 53, Wakpala 30

Custer 52, Sioux Valley 49

DeSmet 55, Milbank Area 24

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, N.D. 66, Britton-Hecla 35

Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Viborg-Hurley 22

Lyman 56, Bennett County 22

Pierre 67, Watertown 56, OT

Sioux Falls Washington 59, Crofton, Neb. 51

Tea Area 57, Vermillion 52, OT

Waubay/Summit 55, Ortonville, Minn. 54

White River 59, St. Francis Indian 55

Big Bo Classic

Kimball/White Lake 39, Herreid/Selby Area 32

Wolsey-Wessington 57, Iroquois 11

Cavalier Christmas Classic

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 37, Aberdeen Roncalli 34

St. Thomas More 51, Webster 30

Chadron (Neb.) Tournament

Spearfish 56, Hemingford, Neb. 35

Hunkpapa Classic

Little Wound 60, Standing Rock, N.D. 42

McLaughlin 71, Pine Ridge 47

Mike Miller Classic

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Waconia, Minn. 22

Swiftel Center Classic

Alcester-Hudson 52, Florence/Henry 46

Lake Preston 33, Hendricks, Minn. 25