Duval, IMG Academy ignite Corn Palace

The Ascenders did just that.

The No. 3 nationally ranked team in the USA Today Top-25 rankings coasted past DeLaSalle, Minnesota 90-51 at the Mike Miller Classic.

With the expectation of senior forward Isaiah Stokes, who played in the event last season for Lausanne Collegiate School (Tennessee), South Dakota was new territory for the entire team and coaching staff.

The team from Florida came away impressed.

"We've been here for a couple of days and the people have been outstanding," Walden said. "They love their athletics and I told our kids, 'Enjoy this environment and share your gift with them. You guys are gifted. Share it with them.' "

The athletic Ascenders (13-1), led by the nation's No. 1 senior point guard Trevon Duval, did plenty of sharing. IMG came away with 15 steals, forced 21 turnovers and countless dunks in transition.

"I think for us and our program, we hang our hat on playing hard on the defensive end and we did that tonight," Walden said.

It wasn't until Duval and junior forward Emmitt Williams entered the game that IMG started to put on a show. Duval and Williams came into the game with 10:23 left before halftime. Suddenly, the Ascenders were off and running with a double-digit lead.

"It was great," Duval said. "Just getting in the flow with the guys and having fun and getting the crowd involved and getting everybody going and just playing my game."

Duval, a 6-foot-3 dynamic point guard, immediately changed the complexion of the game and ignited the crowd with his playmaking ability. Duval immediately stole the ball and scooped the ball behind his back for an assist. He and Williams then connected for an alley-oop.

"He completely changed the dynamic," Walden said. "Him and Emmitt went in and boy, tremendous energy and enthusiasm."

But it wasn't just Duval and Williams. Silvio de Sousa was also on the receiving end of alley-oops and Isaiah Stokes bullied his way around in the post.

"They make the game really easy," Duval said. "They are super talented big men. They help with my game and help me open my game. So I like playing with them."

De Sousa finished with 23 points. Stokes scored 15 points and Keyontae Johnson netted 14 points. Williams had 12 points and Duval scored 11. Duval also had seven assists and four steals.

DeLaSalle (5-2), which has won five straight Minnesota Class 3A state titles, was led by Gabe Kalscheur's 17 points. Christian Dickson added 12 points.

IMG will play Sioux Falls O'Gorman at 7 p.m. tonight at the Sanford Pentagon in the championship game of the Gary Munsen tournament. DeLaSalle will play Mitchell at 1 p.m. today at the Pentagon in the third-place game of the Gary Munsen tournament.

IMG Academy (Fla.) 90, DeLaSalle (Minn.) 51

IMG Academy (13-1): DeAndre Osuigwe 1-6 0-0 3, Arseniy Andreev 2-3 0-2 4, Keyontae Johnson 7-9 0-0 14, Isaiah Stokes 7-10 0-0 15, Silvio de Sousa 11-16 1-2 23, Trevon Duval 5-8 1-2 11, Emmitt Williams 6-7 0-0 12, Fabian Rial 3-9 0-0 6, Dwayne Henry 1-1 0-0 2, Hunter Jams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-70 2-6 90.

DeLaSalle (5-2): Tyrell Henry 2-5 0-0 5, Gabe Kalscheur 5-9 6-7 17, Sage Booker 2-6 0-0 4, Goanar Mar 0-11 7-8 7, Christian Dickson 5-6 1-2 12, Will Irvin 1-2 0-0 3, Dominic Bledsoe 0-4 0-0 0, Rayquan Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Malik Lamin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-46 16-23 51.

Halftime: IMG 47-24. 3-point field goals: IMG 2-8 (Osuigwe 1-3, Andreev 0-1, Stokes 1-2, Rial 0-1, James 0-1); D 3-16 (Terry 1-1, Kalscheur 1-5, Dickson 1-2, Mar 0-5, Bledsoe 0-3). Rebounds: IMG 39 (Johnson 8); D 17 (Mar 7). Steals: IMG 15 (Osuigwe 4, Duval 4); D 7 (Mar 2). Assists: IMG 17 (Duval 7); D 8 (Terry 3, Kalscheuer 3). Blocked shots: IMG 3 (de Sousa 3); D 0. Total fouls: IMG 16; D 9. Turnovers: IMG 18; D 21.