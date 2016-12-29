USD men dump Omaha 86-69

Mooney also collected seven steals, five boards, and four assists and Flack had six boards. Trey Burch-Manning had 11 rebounds — five on the offensive end — for South Dakota (10-6).

Zach Jackson led Omaha (7-7) with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

The Coyotes led 8-0 after two minutes and the lead grew to 20-6 on a 3 by Tyler Peterson. A Mooney layup later made it 34-14 with 5:09 to go and South Dakota went to intermission with a 45-23 lead and was never threatened in the second half.

Omaha swept the season series last year. South Dakota leads the all-time series between the two teams 54-47.