Costello, Knights take down Kernels

O'Gorman (4-0) used its size and length to dominate the rebounding battle and to keep the Kernel offense quiet—along with the hometown crowd at the Corn Palace.

J.P. Costello sparked the Knights offense all game, racking up 29 points, on a perfect 12-of-12 shooting from the field, and 18 rebounds for a double-double.

MHS head coach Erik Skoglund said his team was focused on shutting down O'Gorman's Matt Cartwright, but said the 6-foot-6 Costello was a handful.

"Costello boarded it up, scored immediately and had a lot of quick catch-and-shoot long buckets," said Skoglund, who pointed out his team gave up 11 offensive rebounds and 16 total in the first half.

At the end of the game, O'Gorman claimed a 44-22 rebounding advantage, including 16 offensive rebounds in favor of the Knights.

O'Gorman head coach and Mitchell native Derek Robey said winning the battle on the glass was the difference in the game.

"We wanted to get a lot of inside touches and let our bigs go to work," Robey said. "J.P. had a great all-around game and I thought we did a pretty good job overall. Our kids played hard."

Mitchell scored the first three points of the contest, only to see O'Gorman respond with 15 straight points for an early double-digit lead.

Two Connor Morgan 3-pointers made the score 19-11, but the Knights re-established a double-digit lead at 24-11 halfway through the first half and led 38-20 at the break.

Morgan led the Kernels with 17 points, while Carter Cavanaugh added eight points and Cody Reichelt chipped in four points and eight rebounds.

Mitchell (0-3) went 12-of-44 from the field (27 percent), 7-of-18 from behind the arc (38 percent) and 11-of-19 from the free-throw line (57 percent). The Kernels committed 15 turnovers and had eight assists, but Skoglund said he saw his team grow on the court against the top-ranked team in the state.

"Our team took steps forward. We took baby steps in us coming together," Skoglund said. "I'm proud of our effort and we'll get some guys to knock down more shots."

As far the rebounding woes, Skoglund said that's an issue Mitchell will continue to improve on throughout the season. He added the team decided to stick to man-to-man defense in the second half after mixing in zone defense in the first half in an attempt to help his team earn more defensive rebounds.

Alongside Costello, Joey Messler added 19 points, including a fast-break dunk early in the game. The Knights went 28-of-57 from the field for 49 percent shooting and 4-of-14 on 3-pointers for 28 percent.

O'Gorman advances to play IMG Academy in the Gary Munsen tournament championship at 7 p.m. today, while Mitchell faces DeLaSalle at 1:30 p.m. in the third-place game. Both contests are at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

NOTES: Both the Knights and the Kernels were playing in their seventh Mike Miller Classic. O'Gorman has the most wins the MMC for a South Dakota team with five.

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 76, Mitchell 42

Sioux Falls O'Gorman (4-0): Louis Peterson 0-4 0-0 0, Joey Messler 6-10 5-8 19, Matt Cartwright 2-13 2-2 7, Carter Kosiak 1-2 0-0 2, J.P. Costello 12-12 5-7 29, Michael Statz 0-1 0-2 0, Isaac Struck 0-2 0-0 0, Riley Katen 0-0 0-0 0, Emmanuel Tor 1-1 2-2 4, Luke Ronsiek 0-2 0-0 0, Jack Cartwright 0-0 0-0 0, Canyon Bauer 1-1 0-0 2, Cole Bruhn 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Nagel 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Hayes 3-3 0-0 6, Akoi Akoi 1-1 0-0 2, Jaron Zwagerman 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 28-57 16-23 76.

Mitchell (0-3): Jed Schmidt 0-4 1-3 1, Connor Morgan 3-14 9-12 17, Elijah Pommer 1-1 0-0 3, Carter Cavanaugh 3-12 1-3 8, Cody Reichelt 2-4 0-1 4, Jordon Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Sam Mock 0-1 0-0 0, Baley Miller 2-3 0-0 6, Vincent Michael 1-1 0-0 3, Cooper Knutson 0-0 0-0 0, Craig Huff 0-1 0-0 0, Michael Loudner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-44 11-19 42.

Halftime: O'G 38-20. 3-point goals: OG: 4-14 (Messler 2-3, Cartwright 1-6, Zwagerman 1-1, Peterson 0-1, Statz 0-1, Struck 0-2), M: 7-18 (Morgan 2-4, Miller 2-2, Pommer 1-1, Cavanaugh 1-5, Vincent 1-1, Schmidt 0-2, Johnson 0-1, Mock 0-1, Loudner 0-1); Rebounds: OG: 44 (Costello 18), M: 22 (Reichelt 8); Assists: OG: 13 (Peterson 3), M: 8 (Morgan 4); Blocks: OG: 4 (Peterson 2), M: 1 (Cavanaugh); Steals: OG: 10 (Statz 2), M: 4 (Cavanaugh 2); Fouls: OG: 17, M: 15; Fouled out: OG (none), M (none); Turnovers: OG: 7, M: 15.