Parkston in 8th, Wagner 12th at Floyd Farrand

The Trojans have 59.5 points and the Red Raiders have 50 points, while Watertown leads the 18-team event with 98 points.

For the Trojans' Rocky Berg (132-pounds), Kyler Holzbauer (152), Dawson Semmler (160) and Slayton Neugebauer (182) all advanced to the second day with Holzbauer going 2-0 on the day.

Wagner had Bradyn Lhotak (106), Lance Soukup (113), Preston Nedved (126), Colton Frei (145) and Jace Johnson (22) advance to the second day.

The tournament continues today in Sioux Falls.