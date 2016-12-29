Robinson went 11-for-20 from the field and 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Daveon Gibson added 25 points and three 3-pointers in the win. Jamar Robinson added 14 points for Prairie Seeds Academy.

Carter Cooper led First Assembly Christian with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Curtis tossed in 19 points and Connor Mudry netted 16 points. Mudry and Cooper both hit four 3-pointers, helping First Assembly to a 38-35 halftime lead.

PSA shot 28-for-61 from the field, 9-for-19 from deep and 22-for-27 at the free throw line. FAC shot 29-for-68 from the floor, 9-for-26 from 3-point range and 13-for-18 at the free throw line.

PSA will play Bridgewater-Emery at 7 p.m. today at the Corn Palace, while FAC will take on Minneapolis Patrick Henry at 4 p.m. today in Sioux Falls.

Girls

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Waconia (Minn.) 22

Emma Ronsiek recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lead Sioux Falls O'Gorman to a 56-22 girls basketball win over Waconia, Minnesota at the Miker Miller Classic on Thursday at the Corn Palace.

Ronsiek went 4-for-8 on the floor and hit 8-for-10 at the free throw line. Ashlee Beacom added 14 points for the Knights.

Courtney Freeberg led Waconia with nine points and five rebounds.

The Knights shot 19-for-53 from the floor, 5-for-16 from long range and 13-for-20 at the free throw line. The Wildcats shot 8-for-37 from the field, 2-for-17 from 3-point range and 4-for-11 at the foul line.

O'Gorman outrebounded Waconia 39-25 and led 34-12 at halftime.

The Wildcats will continue play at the classic today, playing Aberdeen Central at 2:30 p.m. in Sioux Falls.

College

Dakota State 78, Southeastern (Fla.) 74

Four Dakota State University players scored in double figures at the Trojans earned a 78-74 NAIA college boys basketball win over Southeastern (Fla.) 78-74 in the opening game of the Doug Martin Classic as part of the seventh annual Mike Miller Classic on Thursday at the Corn Palace.

Kyle Kilgore led DSU with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Brendon Boomsma added 17 points. Justin Folkers and Ian Barse each chipped in 16 points for the Trojans, who shot 31-of-65 from the field for 47 percent in the win.

Southeastern was led by CJ Reese, who scored a game-high 25 points, while Wesley Johnson added 17 points and Jeremy Oppenheimer chipped in 10 points. Josue Celestin grabbed 10 rebounds and added five points as Southeastern went 28-of-57 from the floor for 49 percent shooting.

DSU (6-10) plays York College (Neb.) at 5:30 p.m. today at the Corn Palace, while Southeastern (9-6) faces Dakota Wesleyan University at 8:45 p.m. today at the Corn Palace.