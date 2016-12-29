Huskies surge past Flyers at Mike Miller Classic

It was a potential preview of a postseason matchup, as both teams are in Region 4B. Bridgewater-Emery coach Scott Schultz was pleased with the win, but anticipates seeing the Flyers again.

"We expect that they are going to be there in the end," Schultz said. "Anything that happens in March goes through those guys because they are the team to beat."

The Huskies looked like the team to beat on Thursday, as Bridgewater-Emery used a strong defensive effort to key the win. The Huskies came away with 19 steals and forced Chester Area into 25 turnovers. Bridgewater-Emery scored 41 points off those turnovers and also hit 11 3-pointers.

"Coach told us that we are going to have to ball pressure them the whole game and they like to the right side and we are going to force them left. That is what we did," said Bridgewater-Emery junior guard Cole Gassman, who finished with 13 points, five assists and two steals.

Sawyer Schultz led the Huskies with 25 points and canned five 3-pointers. He also had six assists. Jamin Arend added 13 points and Sam Arend and Cade Schmitt both scored 11 in the win, with Sam Arend picking up six steals.

Bridgewater-Emery (3-0) and Chester Area (3-2) traded shots early, but the Huskies broke the game open late in the first half.

"We try to end the half on a high note and we got a couple turnovers and we ended up converting on those layups," coach Schultz said.

Bridgewater-Emery was clinging to a 31-28 lead with four-and-a-half minutes before halftime. The Huskies went on a 14-2 surge to take a 45-30 lead into the break.

"They are a real athletic team that gets in the passing lanes and the 11-0 run there to end the first half, that hurt us," Chester Area coach Eric Knight said. "We just need to take care of the ball better."

The Flyers, who were playing shorthanded, could never fully recover from the deficit. Chester Area was playing without three players—Devin Eppard, Cade Larson and Brent Anderson—in the game. Knight was not making excuses, despite being without the trio.

"We are going to play with the guys that we have and we just need to have a better effort out there," Knight said.

Jesse Kreutzfeldt led Chester with 25 points, while Austin Eppard added 17 points. Levi DeVries scored 10 points and the 6-foot-7 senior also corralled 15 rebounds.

"We had no answer for him in there," coach Schultz said. "He got anything he wanted around the rim. He sure hurt us inside."

Bridgewater-Emery will play Prairie Seeds Academy (Minnesota) at 7 p.m. tonight at the Corn Palace during day two of the Mike Miller Classic. Chester Area will play Class A power Madison in Brookings on Saturday.

Bridgewater-Emery 88, Chester Area 69

Chester Area (3-2): Jesse Kreutzfeldt 10-24 2-3 25, Austin Eppard 6-13 3-4 17, Levi DeVries 3-8 4-4 10, Cole Anderson 2-4 0-0 6, Alex Tammen 1-4 1-2 4, Haden Ewoldt 1-2 2-4 4, Austin Tammen 1-3 0-0 3, Chris Mohr 0-0 0-1 0, Riley Philips 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 12-18 69.

Bridgewater-Emery (3-0): Sawyer Schultz 10-16 0-0 25, Cole Gassman 5-9 3-3 13, Jamin Arend 4-8 3-4 13, Sam Arend 4-11 0-0 11, Cade Schmitt 5-10 1-2 11, Colton Plagmann 2-6 0-0 5, Carter Dye 1-3 2-2 4, Duot VanSickle 2-4 0-0 4, Mason Potter 1-2 0-0 2, Jonah Hofer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-69 9-11 88.

Halftime: B-E 45, Chester Area 30. 3-point field goals: C 9-24 (Kreutzfeldt 3-7, Eppard 2-6, DeVries 0-1, Anderson 2-4, Alex Tammen 1-3); BE 11-21 (Gassman 3-3, J. Arend 2-3, S. Arend 3-6, Plagmann 1-2, Potter 0-1). Rebounds: C 46 (DeVries 15); BE 29 (S. Arend 8). Steals: C 4 (Alex Tammen 2); BE 19 (S. Arend 6). Assists: C 13 (Alex Tammen 6); BE 22 (Schultz 6). Blocked shots: C 2 (DeVries 2); BE 3 (Schultz 2). Turnovers: C 25; BE 10. Total fouls: C 13; BE 19.