Jaguars knock off No. 1 Warner

The Jaguars never trailed and knocked off defending Class B champion and No. 1-ranked Warner with a 60-51 win at the Parkston Armory, ending the Monarchs' 28-game win streak dating back to last season.

Corsica-Stickney did the job with balanced scoring—four players were in double figures at game's end—and a dominant performance on the glass, closing out Warner with 21 points in the final quarter of the game.

"It's one of those things where we got the win and we didn't play our best basketball," Corsica-Stickney coach Mike Tuschen said. "And when you do that, I think you've got a lot to look forward to."

The Jaguars (3-1) were up 10-4 with just more than three minutes gone in the first quarter and kept Warner at bay for much of the first half, until Warner tied the game at 22 with 3:22 remaining in the second quarter and Corsica-Stickney eked back in front for a 26-25 halftime lead.

"You could tell we had a little rust," Monarchs coach Derek Hoellein said, noting the team had 10 days off since its last game. "But we just didn't make shots, we were a little flat-footed and there were a lot of 50-50 balls that we didn't get to. We knew we were going to struggle to rebound the ball and that was a factor in the game."

A Kyle Menning 3-pointer helped Corsica-Stickney jump to a 31-25 lead to start the second half and Warner cut the lead to just one point again before Hunter Johnson scored back-to-back baskets for a 35-30 lead in the middle of the third quarter. A few moments later, Corsica-Stickney took control of the game for good, with Clayton Menning sandwiching a Warner 3-pointer with a pair of baskets inside to keep the Jaguars up 39-35 to end the quarter.

Clayton Menning scored another pair of baskets early in the fourth quarter to help C-S lead by 11 and the Jaguars salted the remainder of the game away at the free-throw line.

Clayton Menning had a game-high 16 points, while Kyle Menning had 13 points and Johnson and Bryce Plamp scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. Cordel Menning had eight points and 10 rebounds, as the Jaguars held a 41-26 advantage in rebounding at game's end. They were 14-for-19 on free throws and 22-for-57 shooting in the game.

Warner was 14-for-54 shooting from the field and had a 17-for-30 mark at the free throw line. Ryder Fuhrman had 15 points and Micah Hoellein added 13 points for the Monarchs (2-1), who will play Canistota Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.

"We talked before the game and said 'We're going to learn something about our team today,'" Hoellein said. "We knew it was going to be a tough test but these kids are resilient and we're just going to get better from here."

Corsica-Stickney, which was unranked this week in the Class B poll, will play Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Tuesday in New Holland. There's more to work on for the Jaguars, who will try to build on Thursday's success.

"Defensively, overall, we did a nice job and we had a few breakdowns that could have been costly," Tuschen said. "Hey, it's the early part of the season and we're not at our best yet. We're just trying to get together and improve and hopefully at the end of the year, that's where we're at."

Corsica-Stickney 60, Warner 51

Warner (2-1): Micah Hoellein 3 5-7 13 Jack Braun 2 2-4 6 Alex Bohle 2 0-0 5 Tyler Rozell 1 4-6 7 Ryder Fuhrman 3 3-7 15 Daylon Simon 0 1-2 1 Danzan Gilborne 0 0-0 0 Zack Jones 1 2-4 4 Totals 12 17-29 51

Corsica-Stickney (3-1): Hunter Johnson 5 1-2 11 Kyle Menning 4 3-4 13 Cordel Menning 4 0-0 8 Josh Moser 0 0-0 0 Clayton Menning 6 4-5 16 Bryce Plamp 3 4-6 10 Reed Baan Hofman 0 0-0 0 Landon Bruinsma 0 2-2 2 Totals 22 14-19 60

W 11 25 35 51

C-S 16 26 39 60

Field goal percentage: W 14-54 (26 pct.), C-S 22-57 (39 pct.). 3-pointers: W 6 (Hoellein 2, Fuhrman 2, Bohle 1, Rozell 1), C-S 2 (K. Menning 2); Rebounds: W 26 (Braun 6, Rozell 6), C-S 41 (Co. Menning 10); Total fouls: W 21, C-S 22. Fouled out: Johnson. Turnovers: W 12, C-S 15.