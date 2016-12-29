Sully Buttes, Ethan meet again in top Class B girls showdown

Each of the past two seasons, Ethan and Sully Buttes have met in either the Parkston Classic (2014-15) or Hanson Classic (2015-16) and then met in the state title game. Two years ago, Ethan earned two wins over the Chargers en route to winning the state title. Last year, Sully Buttes won a narrow 39-35 contest over Ethan in the Hanson Classic and pulled out a 33-25 victory in the state title game.

Considering the history between the two teams, Friday's contest can be considered more than just another game for both teams.

Ethan head coach Tom Young said both teams use the game as an early-season measuring stick.

"We are looking forward to playing to see where we are at, but this isn't going to make or break a season," Young said. "It's fun to play in these classic games. Hopefully, this (game) will make us a better team and prepare us for districts. We have a really tough district."

As Young and the Rustlers know, Sully Buttes touts a dynamic duo in seniors Chloe Lamb, a future South Dakota Coyote, and Racquel Wientjes, a Black Hills State commit.

"They present a great challenge," Young said. "The key in any big game or against a good team like Sully Buttes is we need to defend well, but we also need to take care of the basketball. We can't give a good team like that any easy baskets."

The Rustlers haven't allowed more than 30 points this season and are holding opponents to an average of 21 points per game. Young said his team's defense is its biggest strength, but added he hasn't seen his team put together a complete performance.

"We have a lot of work to do. I don't think we are playing our best basketball right now," Young said. "Overall, I've been happy, but we have a long ways to go."

Blackhawks, Fighting Cougars to clash

Before the Ethan/Sully Buttes game, two top 5 teams will meet in a Class A vs. Class B showdown.

Class A No. 2 McCook Central/Montrose (3-0) will face Class B No. 2 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (2-0) at 6 p.m. Friday in a game that features two of South Dakota's top girls basketball players.

The Blackhawks are led by two-time Class B all-state selection and future South Dakota State player Myah Selland, while the Fighting Cougars are led by junior Morgan Koepsell, who averaged 21.4 points a game and shot 57 percent from the field last season.

The full slate of girls basketball games begins with Wagner (0-2) taking on Gayville-Volin (3-2) at 12 p.m., followed by Tea Area (2-2) vs. Platte-Geddes (2-2) at 1:30 p.m. and Hanson vs. Dell Rapids (2-2) at 3 p.m. Host Parkston (0-5) will take on Menno (2-3) at 4:30 p.m.

Parkston Classic schedule

12 p.m.: Wagner vs. Gayville-Volin

1:30 p.m.: Tea Area vs. Platte-Geddes

3 p.m.: Hanson vs. Dell Rapids

4:30 p.m.: Parkston vs. Menno

6 p.m.: SC/W vs. MCM

7:30 p.m. Sully Buttes vs. Ethan