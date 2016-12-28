Area high school basketball: Miller tops Lyman in Huron

Jesse Schindler led Lyman with 20 points and Ty Schindler recorded eight points in the win.

The Rustlers outrebounded the Raiders 41-27. Lyman shot 20-for-65 from the field, 4-for-23 from 3-point range and 7-for-13 at the free throw line.

Miller went 37-for-55 from the floor, 4-for-12 from long range and 5-for-11 at the foul line.

Lyman (0-4) will play Bennett County today in Presho. Miller (3-0) will play De Smet on Jan. 3 in De Smet.

L 6 20 38 51

M 22 45 69 83

Hitchcock-Tulare 43, Ethan 38

HURON—Hitchcock-Tulare knocked off Ethan 43-38 in a high school boys basketball game at the Huron Arena during the Huron Classic on Wednesday.

Craig Mallon paced the Patriots with 12 points and Zach Binger netted 11 points in the win. Derek Storm led Ethan with nine points and Evan Weeman added eight points.

Ethan out-rebounded Hitchcock-Tulare 28-26, with Abiah Plastow grabbing a team-high seven boards for the Rustlers.

The Rustlers shot 17-for-37 for 45 percent from the field. The Patriots went 17-for-44 (38 percent) from the floor.

Hitchcock-Tulare nailed four 3-pointers, while Ethan went 0-for-5 from long range. The Patriots also hit 5-for-8 from the free throw line. The Rustlers went 4-for-12 from the foul line.

The Rustlers (1-3) will play Avon on Jan. 3 at the Corn Palace. The Patriots (2-3) will play Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Saturday in Hitchcock.

H-T 6 15 28 43

E 10 17 26 38

Chamberlain 69, Lennox 52

CHAMBERLAIN—Seth Friesz erupted for a game-high 34 points to power No. 4 Chamberlain past Lennox 69-62 in high school boys action at the East-West Classic in Lennox on Wednesday.

Friesz finished 12-for-17 from the field and 7-for-8 from the foul line. He canned three 3-pointers. Dodge Knippling added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Cubs.

Marshall McLaren led Lennox with 13 points.

Chamberlain shot 26-for-45 from the floor, 5-for-7 from 3-point range and 12-for-18 at the foul line. Lennox went 19-for-43 from the field, 5-for-18 from long range and 9-for-14 at the free throw line.

Chamberlain outrebounded Lennox 25-11.

Chamberlain (3-0) will play at Winner on Jan. 3.

L 9 19 33 52

C 19 46 62 69

Girls basketball

Ethan 55, Douglas 30

CHAMBERLAIN—Three players scored in double figures to lead Class B No. 2 Ethan to a 55-30 girls basketball win over Class AA Douglas at the East-West Classic on Wednesday in Chamberlain.

Karly Gustafson paced the Rustlers with 14 points and nine rebounds. Ellie Hohn added 13 points and Rachel Hawkins tossed in 12 points. Mollie Miiller accounted for 10 of Ethan's 31 rebounds.

Janae Gustafson dished out 10 assists for Ethan, while Jessica Bartscher came away with six steals.

Ethan (4-0) will play No. 1 Sully Buttes on Friday at the Parkston Classic.

E 14 37 50 55

D 7 17 21 30

Philip 51, Chamberlain 26

CHAMBERLAIN—Philip pulled away from a 10-point halftime lead to record a 51-26 girls basketball win over Chamberlain at the East-West Classic on Wednesday in Chamberlain.

Cylver Lurz led the Scotties with 19 points. Tia Guptill added 12 points and Shay Hand scored 10 in the win.

Mady Handel led Chamberlain with six points. Sierra Kenobbie grabbed six rebounds for the Cubs, who trailed 23-13 at halftime. The Scotties then outscored the Cubs 19-5 in the third quarter.

Philip outrebounded Chamberlain 40-24.

Chamberlain shot 7-for-40 from the floor and 3-for-18 from long range. The Cubs went 9-for-13 at the free throw line. Philip shot 17-for-39 from the field and 1-for-6 from deep. The Scotties finished 16-for-27 at the foul line.

Chamberlain (1-3) will play Tuesday at Winner.

C 7 13 18 26

P 7 23 42 51

Wednesday's statewide scores

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Chamberlain East/West Classic

Douglas 65, West Central 57

Lower Brule 71, Centerville 23

Chamberlain 69, Lennox 52

Huron Holiday Classic

Hitchcock-Tulare 43, Ethan 38

Swiftel Classic

Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Iroquois 35

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

East West Classic Ethan 55, Douglas 30

Southwest Minnesota State University Tournament

Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, Minn. 60

Swiftel Classic

Belle Fourche 44, Waubay/Summit 23

Canby, Minn. 56, Arlington 17

Sully Buttes 51, West Central 41