Large classic field includes local, national teams

Boys

Mitchell

Coach: Erik Skoglund

Record: 0-2

Notes: Mitchell is one of four schools to participate in every Mike Miller Classic to date, joining DeLaSalle, Sioux Falls O'Gorman and Sioux Falls Washington. The Kernels are looking to not only win for the first time this season but to earn a win in the event for the first time since 2012, a string of seven straight losses. All-time, Mitchell is 3-9 in the event.

Mitchell Christian

Coach: Jesse Tolsma

Record: 1-2

Notes: The Golden Eagles will make their fourth appearance in school history at the Mike Miller Classic and are still looking for their first win, with an 0-3 record. A year ago, MCS fell 68-52 to Prairie Seeds Academy in the opening game of the tournament. Led by the first-year coach Tolsma, the young team has found some playmakers, defeating Iroquois in the season opener, before losses to Kimball/White Lake and Wolsey-Wessington.

Bridgewater-Emery

Coach: Scott Schultz

Record: 2-0

Notes: The Huskies, who are ranked No. 5 in this week's Class B poll, return to the Mike Miller Classic for a second straight year after dropping a pair of contests at the 2015 event. Bridgewater-Emery has looked strong in its first two games, defeating Dell Rapids St. Mary 57-18 and Canistota 65-45. Sophomore Sawyer Schultz leads the team with 14.5 points per game and Cole Gassman is averaging 10.5 points per contest.

Chester Area

Coach: Eric Knight

Record: 3-1

Notes: The Flyers are ranked No. 3 in Class B basketball heading into the Mike Miller Classic for the first time. After a season-opening home loss to Flandreau 80-73 on Dec. 9, Chester has rebounded with three straight wins over Howard, McCook Central/Montrose and Tri-Valley. The Flyers finished fourth in Class B a year ago.

Sioux Falls O'Gorman

Coach: Derek Robey

Record: 3-0

Notes: The No. 1-ranked Knights have been the most successful South Dakota school in the Mike Miller Classic, participating in all seven of the events and winning four times. The Knights have recorded narrow wins over Brandon Valley (62-61) and Sioux Falls Lincoln (61-57), while also beating Watertown 48-39. O'Gorman is led by 6-foot-5 Matt Cartwright, who has signed to play at Augustana University. Robey is a Mitchell native.

DeLaSalle (Minn.)

Coach: Dave Thorson

Record: 5-1

Notes: The five-time defending Class AAA champions in Minnesota, the Islanders have started the season strong, winning five of its first six games of the season. DeLaSalle was knocked off Dec. 10 by Maple Grove (Minn.) at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in the Twin Cities, a 67-64 loss in which Wisconsin commit Brad Davison drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the game. George Mason signee Goanar Mar, a 6-foot-7 forward, is the team's standout leader.

First Assembly Christian (Tenn.)

Coach: Dee Wilkes

Record: 3-0

Notes: The Crusaders are making their first trip to the Mike Miller Classic, hailing from the Memphis suburb of Cordova and becoming the sixth Tennessee school to participate in the event. They're averaging 61 points per game through the early portion of the season.

IMG Academy (Fla.)

Coach: Vince Walden

Record: 12-1

Notes: The prep school IMG comes to South Dakota after finishing the City of Palms Classic in third place in Fort Myers, Florida, last week, in which its lone loss came to Monteverde (Florida) in the semifinals. Based in Bradenton, Florida, the Ascenders are ranked No. 3 in the nation and includes the NBA's Michael Beasley among their alums.

LaLumiere (Ind.)

Coach: Shane Heriman

Record: 13-0

Notes: The No. 1 team in the country according to USA Today, the Lakers have climbed to the top of high school basketball. Based in La Porte, Indiana, LaLumiere is 5-0 all-time at the Mike Miller Classic, highlighted by a 67-66 win over Findlay Prep in 2011. Averaging 82.6 points per game, the Lakers are back in the event for the fifth time and are fresh off a championship at the Chick-fil-A Classic in Columbia, South Carolina, last week.

Patrick Henry (Minn.)

Coach: Jerry Williams

Record: 5-2

Notes: The Patriots have started the season with five wins, all against in-state teams and while averaging 67 points per game. Patrick Henry is in the Classic for a fourth straight year, building a 4-2 record all-time.

Prairie Seeds Academy (Minn.)

Coach: Quincy Caldwell

Record: 4-1

Notes: The Lycans return to the MMC for a second straight season after splitting a pair of games a year ago. They compete in Minnesota's smallest class of basketball and play mostly small Twin Cities-area private schools. Their lone loss of the season was to St. Paul Johnson 72-70

St. Anthony (Texas)

Coach: Casey Barksdale

Notes: After finishing the 2015-16 season in the championship game of the Texas private school state tournament, the season has been a bit rougher for the Yellow Jackets this season, with star sophomore Charles Bassey temporarily being deemed ineligible. But Bassey is expected to play and the Mike Miller Classic is the second of three national events the Yellow Jackets will play in. St. Anthony recently played in the City of Palms Classic in Fort Meyers, Florida and will play Spalding Hoophall Classic on Jan. 12-16 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Sioux Falls Washington

Coach: Craig Nelson

Record: 4-1

Notes: After dropping its first game of the season against Rapid City Stevens, the Warriors have reeled off four straight wins. Washington is coming off a 67-64 overtime win over Marshall, Minnesota. Six-foot-6 Isaac Goeman scored 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting from the field in the win.

Aberdeen Central

Coach: Brent Norberg

Record: 3-1

Notes: The Golden Eagles have strung together three straight wins after dropping their season-opening loss against Sturgis. Aberdeen Central is led by 6-foot-7 junior forward Cole Bergan, who averages 14.7 points and 11 rebounds per game. Bergan has offers from South Dakota State, North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota.

Girls

Aberdeen Central

Coach: Dawn Seiler

Record: 3-1

Notes: The defending state champions in Class AA remain at No. 2 in this week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association poll. The Golden Eagles are powered by Paiton Burckhard, who is averaging 16.5 points per game. The 6-foot junior post has committed to South Dakota State.

Sioux Falls O'Gorman

Coach: Kent Kolsrud

Record: 2-3

Notes: The Knights are looking to settle into a rhythm after a bumpy start. O'Gorman had losses to Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Brandon Valley, before defeating Watertown and Sioux Falls Lincoln and taking a loss to Western Christian (Iowa).

Waconia (Minn.)

Coach: Carl Pierson

Record: 4-4

Notes: The Wildcats have alternated wins and losses so far this season, starting with a pair of victories followed by two losses. Waconia, coached by Kernel alum Pierson, plays in Minnesota's second-largest class of girls basketball and has just two seniors on its varsity roster.

Seventh Annual Mike Miller Classic

Thursday at the Corn Palace

11 a.m.: Mitchell Christian vs. Minneapolis Patrick Henry (Minn.)

Doug Martin Classic

12:30 p.m.: Dakota State University vs. Southeastern University (Fla.)

2 p.m.: Prairie Seeds Academy (Minn.) vs. First Assembly Christian (Tenn.)

3:30 p.m.: Girls: Sioux Falls O'Gorman vs. Waconia (Minn.)

5 p.m.: Bridgewater-Emery vs. Chester

Coach Gary Munsen Tournament:

6:30 p.m.: Mitchell vs. Sioux Falls O'Gorman

8 p.m.: DeLaSalle (Minn.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)

Doug Martin Classic:

9:30 p.m.: Dakota Wesleyan University vs. York (Neb.)

Friday

at the Corn Palace

Doug Martin Classic

5:30 p.m.: Dakota State University vs. York (Neb.)

7 p.m.: Bridgewater-Emery vs. Prairie Seeds Academy (Minn.)

Doug Martin Classic

8:30 p.m.: Dakota Wesleyan University vs. Southeastern University (Fla.)

at the Sanford Pentagon

1 p.m.: Gary Munsen tournament third-place game

2:30 p.m.: Girls: Aberdeen Central vs. Waconia (Minn.)

4 p.m.: Patrick Henry (Minn.) vs. First Assembly Christian (Tenn.)

5:30 p.m.: Sioux Falls Washington vs. St. Anthony (Texas)

7 p.m.: Gary Munsen tournament championship game

8:30 p.m.: Aberdeen Central vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)