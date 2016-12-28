Arens, Coyote women earn first league win

Arens did most of her damage from the free-throw line, sinking 18-of-20 from the line and added 11 rebounds for a double-double. Her sister, Bridget Arens, had 12 points and Jaycee Bradley added eight points for the Coyotes. USD went 19-of-48 from the field for 39.6 percent shooting.

Denver (3-11, 0-1 Summit) went 24-of-54 from the floor for 44 percent shooting and were led by Samantha Romanowski's 15 points.

The Coyotes (12-2, 1-0 Summit) host South Dakota State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Vermillion.