Jaguars set for No. 1 Monarchs

The Corsica-Stickney Jaguars (2-1), who finished fifth last year at state, will take on No. 1 Warner (2-0), the defending state champions, in a Class B showdown at 4:30 p.m.

For the Jaguars, a chance to take on the defending state champions close to home is also a chance to prove they are state title contenders.

"We're looking forward to it," Corsica-Stickney head coach Mike Tuschen said. "We look at it as a great opportunity to compete against a team from the northern part of the state."

Warner enters the contest with a 25-game winning streak that dates back to March 2015, the last time the Monarchs lost a game. Early in the 2016-17, Warner has picked up convincing wins over Webster Area (68-28) and Potter County (69-54).

Corsica-Stickney has earned two blowout wins over Avon (83-37) and Wessington Springs (96-19), but took a loss against Class A foe Mount Vernon/Plankinton (65-55).

When asked about what his team needs to do to pull off the upset win, Tuschen pointed to two keys: turnovers and defense.

"No. 1 is turnovers. We can't take away opportunities from our offense," Tuschen said. "We have to limit the turnovers and I've put a challenge to the team to come up a level defensively. I think (today) would be a good time to show that."

Both teams feature squads full of upperclassmen. Warner has five seniors and six juniors listed on its roster, while Corsica-Stickney touts a roster with seven seniors and five juniors.

The Jaguars had six players score in double figures in its most recent win over Wessington Springs and Clayton Menning leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.3 points per game.

"We have lots of weapons and depth," Tuschen said. "We have some pretty good size inside and we have some good perimeter shooting. Defensively, we're still a work in progress. We are getting better."

The full day of prep boys basketball action begins with McCook Central/Montrose (0-3) vs. Bon Homme (0-3) at 12 p.m., followed by Hanson (2-1) vs. Wakpala (0-2) at 1:30 p.m. and Sully Buttes (2-1) vs. Canistota (2-1) at 3 p.m.

After the Jaguars/Monarchs game, Dakota Valley (1-1) faces Flandreau (3-0) at 6 p.m. and host Parkston (3-0) takes on West Central (1-3) at 7:30 p.m.