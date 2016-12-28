DWU to play York, Southeastern at Mike Miller Classic

In addition to the six prep basketball games Thursday at the Corn Palace, the seventh annual Mike Miller Classic tips off with a pair of college basketball contests at the Corn Palace.

Dakota State will play Southeastern University (Florida) at 12:30 p.m., while No. 12 Dakota Wesleyan will play No. 15 York College (Nebraska) in tonight's finale at 9:30 p.m.

DSU will then play York at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and DWU will play Southeastern at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

It's the second year the classic will have college games. DWU coach Matt Wilber said they try to expand their search when scheduling teams for the event.

"We try to target teams that we think are going to be quality teams," Wilber said. "A lot of times—I know we have Dakota State—but also teams from out of the area and out of our region that people aren't going to see everyday."

Tonight, fans will get to see a rematch of last year's NAIA Division II national tournament second-round game between DWU and York. The Tigers fell to the Panthers 78-77 in the contest. York lost in the next round to Indiana Wesleyan.

The Panthers (10-4) have wins over ranked teams Bellevue (twice) and the University of St. Mary. York is led by 6-foot-6 senior forward Cameron Coleman, who leads the team in scoring (16.3), rebounding (6.5) and steals (2.1).

"They are a national tournament team and that is what we want to play against," Wilber said. "That is what we want to be and they have a lot of guys that are coming back from that team from last year and they are off to a good start."

So is Southeastern. The Fire (9-5) recently picked up wins over No. 14 Bethel College (Indiana) and No. 7 Taylor University (Indiana) in back-to-back days.

Southeastern is led by 6-foot-8 junior forward Wesley Johnson. The Charleston Southern transfer averages 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

"They play in a really good league," Wilber said. "They beat some good teams out of their region as well. I know we are just going to have a big challenge on our hands physically and athletically with both of the teams coming in because we are going to be undersized."

The Tigers enter the classic with a 13-3 mark after winning both games at the Las Vegas Hoopla before the Christmas break. DWU is currently on a five-game winning streak.

"We feel good where we are at, but on the other side of that, we have played five or six games that one shot would have changed those to losses," Wilber said. "We have been fortunate to have been in games and executed down the stretch."

DWU is led in scoring by Jason Spicer (21.3), while Trae Vandeberg scores 18.3 points per game. DWU point guard Tate Martin is the reigning Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week and ranks No. 2 nationally in total assists (131).

Dakota State (5-10) is led in by Tanner Heiser. The Watertown product and Northern State transfer leads the Trojans in scoring (15.4), rebounding (4.5), assists (3.6) and steals (1.7).

Seventh Annual Mike Miller Classic

Thursday at the Corn Palace

11 a.m.: Mitchell Christian vs. Minneapolis Patrick Henry (Minn.)

Doug Martin Classic

12:30 p.m.: Dakota State University vs. Southeastern University (Fla.)

2 p.m.: Prairie Seeds Academy (Minn.) vs. First Assembly Christian (Tenn.)

3:30 p.m.: Girls: Sioux Falls O'Gorman vs. Waconia (Minn.)

5 p.m.: Bridgewater-Emery vs. Chester

Coach Gary Munsen Tournament:

6:30 p.m.: Mitchell vs. Sioux Falls O'Gorman

8 p.m.: DeLaSalle (Minn.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)

Doug Martin Classic:

9:30 p.m.: Dakota Wesleyan University vs. York (Neb.)

Friday

at the Corn Palace

Doug Martin Classic

5:30 p.m.: Dakota State University vs. York (Neb.)

7 p.m.: Bridgewater-Emery vs. Prairie Seeds Academy (Minn.)

Doug Martin Classic

8:30 p.m.: Dakota Wesleyan University vs. Southeastern University (Fla.)

at the Sanford Pentagon

1 p.m.: Gary Munsen tournament third-place game

2:30 p.m.: Girls: Aberdeen Central vs. Waconia (Minn.)

4 p.m.: Patrick Henry (Minn.) vs. First Assembly Christian (Tenn.)

5:30 p.m.: Sioux Falls Washington vs. St. Anthony (Texas)

7 p.m.: Gary Munsen tournament championship game

8:30 p.m.: Aberdeen Central vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)