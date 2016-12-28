The event has brought in some of the best players from around the country since its inception in 2010 and it continued that trend this year. Some of the former participants include Joel Embiid, Anthony Bennett and Kelly Oubre.

The classic features nationally No. 1-ranked La Lumiere (Indiana) and No. 3 IMG Academy (Florida), according to USA Today. For individual players, the field includes the No. 1 point guard (Trevon Duval) in the class of the 2017, according to multiple recruiting ranking services, and the No. 1 power forward (Charles Bassey) in the class of 2019.

Below is a look at 12 of the top players in this year's classic:

Trevon Duval — IMG Academy

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Duval is the No. 1 ranked point guard in the class of 2017, according to both ESPN.com and rivals.com. Duval, who has drawn comparisons to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving, is projected to be a 2018 NBA Draft lottery pick. The explosive playmaker has trimmed his list to Kansas, Arizona, Seton Hall, Baylor and Duke.

Charles Bassey — St. Anthony

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound Bassey is the No. 1 player in the class of 2019, according to rivals.com and No. 2 player according to ESPN.com. The athletic and shot blocking power forward has offers from Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma, TCU, Tennessee and Washington, among others.

Jaren Jackson — La Lumiere

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound Jackson will play for Tom Izzo and Michigan State next season. Jackson is a stretch power forward that can hit shots from deep and uses his long frame on the defensive end. The five-star power forward picked the Spartans over Butler, Indiana, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas, among others.

Emmitt Williams — IMG Academy

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound Williams is a four-star power forward in the class of 2018. Williams is a bouncy forward that attacks the rim and recently won the dunk contest at the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Florida. He recently landed an offer from Kansas. He also has offers from Florida, Florida State, Kansas State, LSU, TCU, Texas A&M and USC.

Brian Bowen — La Lumiere

Bowen is a 6-foot-7, 195-pound five-star small forward with a long wingspan and a high ceiling. He uses his lanky frame to defend multiple positions and is also a versatile scorer. The uncommitted senior has narrowed his list to Arizona, Michigan State, Creighton, Texas and North Carolina State.

Goanar Mar — DeLaSalle

The George Mason signee is a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward/power forward. Mar uses his rangy and athletic frame to both defend multiple positions and also to attack the basket. He recently scored 40 points in a game for the Islanders. Mar picked George Mason over offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State, Xavier and Nebraska, among others.

Isaiah Stokes — IMG Academy

Stokes was once considered a high-major football recruit, even receiving an offer from Alabama to play offensive tackle. The 6-foot-8, 285-pound Stokes instead decided to focus on hoops and—like the namesake of the tournament—will play for the Florida Gators. The bruising forward made national headlines this past summer when he broke a backboard at an AAU game. He picked Florida over Iowa State, North Carolina, TCU and Tennessee.

Jordan Poole — La Lumiere

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Poole will play for the Michigan Wolverines next season. Poole is a rangy shooting guard with deep range. He picked Michigan over Auburn, Indiana, Marquette, Memphis and Virginia Tech, among others.

Silvio De Sousa — IMG Academy

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound De Sousa is a five-star power forward in the class of 2018, according to both ESPN.com and rivals.com. He uses a blend of power and athleticism to his advantage and is also a strong rebounder. The junior has offers from Louisville, Maryland, Florida and LSU.

Tyger Campbell — La Lumiere

The playmaking point guard is one of the top players in the class of 2019. The 5-foot-11 Campbell has terrific court vision and is a pass-first guard, but also has the ability to score in bunches. The four-star guard already has offers from Alabama, Illinois, Michigan State, Tennessee and UNLV, among others.

Bruno Fernando — IMG Academy

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Fernando will play for the Maryland Terrapins next season. Fernando is a native of Angola and has improved his skills since his arrival to the United States. He can play facing the basket, around the rim and is an excellent rebounder. Fernando picked Maryland over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU and North Carolina State.

Gabe Kalscheur — DeLaSalle

Kalscheur is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior guard for the Islanders. He is a deadly shooter from deep and uses his frame to shoot over defenders. He's been offered by Northern Iowa, Drake, Minnesota and the University of North Dakota. Wisconsin, Arkansas and Creighton are also reportedly showing interest.

Seventh Annual Mike Miller Classic

Thursday at the Corn Palace

11 a.m.: Mitchell Christian vs. Minneapolis Patrick Henry (Minn.)

Doug Martin Classic

12:30 p.m.: Dakota State University vs. Southeastern University (Fla.)

2 p.m.: Prairie Seeds Academy (Minn.) vs. First Assembly Christian (Tenn.)

3:30 p.m.: Girls: Sioux Falls O'Gorman vs. Waconia (Minn.)

5 p.m.: Bridgewater-Emery vs. Chester

Coach Gary Munsen Tournament:

6:30 p.m.: Mitchell vs. Sioux Falls O'Gorman

8 p.m.: DeLaSalle (Minn.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)

Doug Martin Classic:

9:30 p.m.: Dakota Wesleyan University vs. York (Neb.)

Friday

at the Corn Palace

Doug Martin Classic

5:30 p.m.: Dakota State University vs. York (Neb.)

7 p.m.: Bridgewater-Emery vs. Prairie Seeds Academy (Minn.)

Doug Martin Classic

8:30 p.m.: Dakota Wesleyan University vs. Southeastern University (Fla.)

at the Sanford Pentagon

1 p.m.: Gary Munsen tournament third-place game

2:30 p.m.: Girls: Aberdeen Central vs. Waconia (Minn.)

4 p.m.: Patrick Henry (Minn.) vs. First Assembly Christian (Tenn.)

5:30 p.m.: Sioux Falls Washington vs. St. Anthony (Texas)

7 p.m.: Gary Munsen tournament championship game

8:30 p.m.: Aberdeen Central vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)