Drew DeMers and Cameron Kuil paced Winner with 12 points apiece, while Kuil collected nine rebounds. Bryce Scieszinski led Bon Homme with 11 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.

The Cavaliers out-rebounded the Warriors 39-36. Winner shot 38 percent from the field and Bon Homme shot 33 percent from the floor.

Winner (2-1) will host Hill City on Friday. Bon Homme (0-3) will play McCook Central/Montrose at the Parkston Classic on Thursday.

Winner 12 28 41 54

Bon Homme 8 30 37 44

Girls basketball

Winner 62, Bon Homme 36

TYNDALL—Bella Swedlund and Morgan Hammerbeck combined for 26 points to pace Winner to a 62-36 girls basketball win over Bon Homme on Tuesday in Tyndall.

Swedlund netted a game-high 16 points and hit four 3-pointers. Hammerbeck tossed in 10 points and grabbed four rebounds for Winner.

Ciera Himes led Bon Homme with 11 points, while Makayla Kelley added nine points and six rebounds.

Winner shot 40 percent (24-for-60) from the field, while Bon Homme went 12-for-35 from the floor for 34 percent. Winner hit five 3-pointers and Bon Homme went 1-for-4 from long range. The Warriors went 9-for-13 from the free throw line, while the Cavaliers shot 11-for-18 from the foul line.

Bon Homme out-rebounded Winner 25-22, but the Warriors came away with 24 steals. Bon Homme committed 37 turnovers.

Winner (3-2) will host Hill City on Friday. Bon Homme (0-5) will play at Parker on Jan. 2.

W 21 48 60 62

BH 10 19 25 36