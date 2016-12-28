Mitchell Christian drops game against Marty

Mitchell Christian trailed 26-21 at halftime and 43-30 after three quarters.

The Golden Eagles committed 24 turnovers and Marty came away with 13 steals.

Adaya Plastow paced the Golden Eagles with 15 points and six rebounds, while Alyson VanderPol added nine points and four rebounds.

Lainey Honomichl led Marty with 16 points and five rebounds.

Mitchell Christian (1-4) will host Menno on Jan. 5.

Marty 51, Mitchell Christian 34

Mitchell Christian (1-4): Adaya Plastow 6-12 3-5 15, Charlotte Haag 2-5 0-2 4, Carlie VanderPol 0-0 0-0 0, Alyson VanderPol 4-9 1-2 9, Colette Haag 0-0 1-2 1, Maggie Reynen 0-2 0-0 0, Jocelyn Baas 0-4 0-0 0, Sarah Morris 0-2 0-0 0, Erica Thompson 1-1 2-4 4, Anna Cooper 0-1 1-3 1. Totals 13-36 8-18 34.

Marty (2-3): Audra Iron Elk 5-6 0-0 13, DeShayla Heth 1-6 0-0 3, Chernessa Cournoyer 2-4 0-0 5, Lainey Honomichl 6-13 1-1 16, Hannah Arrow 3-9 1-4 7, Mia Fischer 0-2 0-0 0, Lanessa Honomichl 1-5 0-0 2, Jacquelynne Rank 2-11 1-4 5, Juanita Cummings 0-0 0-0 0, Audree Iron Elk 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 3-9 51.

MC 18 21 30 34

M 9 26 43 51

3-point field goals: MC 0; M 8 (Audra Iron Elk 3, Heth 1, Cournoyer 1, Lainey Honomichl 3). Rebounds: MC 33 (Plastow 6); M 36 (Rank 8). Assists: MC 5 (Plastow 2); M 12 (Cournoyer 3). Blocks: MC 0; M 1 (Heth 1). Steals: MC 5 (Thompson 2); M 13 (Lainey Honomichl 4, Lanessa Honomichl 4). Turnovers: MC 24; M 13. Total fouls: MC 12; M 16.