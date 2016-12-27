Quality counts as more basketball classics pop up

The final week of the year is always among the busiest for some area basketball teams and it's also a busy time for a South Dakota speciality: the prep basketball classic.

There's more than a dozen classics between Tuesday and Saturday in the state of South Dakota, perhaps an example of how the events have been become more and more frequent on the South Dakota basketball scene. Those figures include added events in recent years, with the Mike Miller Classic entering its seventh year this week at the Corn Palace, along with newer events at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls and in Madison.

And the schedule will continue to fill up in the coming weeks. From Jan. 7 to Feb. 18—a span of 42 days—there will be 20 one-day basketball classic events held in South Dakota. That figure doesn't include tournaments like the 281, Big East or Southern Plains conferences hold, nor does it include invitational tournaments, such as the long-running Jones County Invitational in Murdo. In both types of events, teams play out a bracket over a series of days.

Those figures bear the question: how many classics and special tournaments are too many? Or does it not matter, and South Dakota has an insatiable desire for basketball classics?

"I do think there's more and more available because of the tradition and the experience that has been built over the years," Parkston High School Activities Director Leslie Rylance said. "You've seen events like the Parkston Classic and the Hanson Classic have success and it's a model."

Rylance said her predecessor, legendary girls basketball coach Rob VanLaecken helped to set the Parkston Classic as a premier event. The school's 37th girls basketball classic is set for Friday, the longest-running classic in South Dakota.

"The fact that we still get the quality of play and the teams that we do, speaks to the community and the basketball teams and program we have here," she said, adding that it's a chance to show off Parkston as a community and a school district.

"We want to create an experience that you can only find in Parkston. And we've certainly had people park it in the stands and they'll be there all day," she said.

To that point, DWU men's basketball coach Matt Wilber said quality will always count, regardless of quantity. He also cited the Hanson and Parkston events as being the standard for classics and to emulate.

"Those two classics that have been going for a long time, they have been able to get good teams and have good matchups ... that is kind of where our focus is too. We don't want to run a classic just to run it. We want to run a quality classic, give a good experience to the kids that are coming here and we want to get the best teams in the state in our gym."

Hanson Superintendent and Girls Basketball Coach Jim Bridge noted that the event is a social event, one that's circled on the calendar for area fans each year.

"One of the reasons it has stood the test of time is the quality has really grown over the years and that's been an attraction for the caliber of teams," he said. "We've had good crowds and it's harder and harder to keep that up but when you have good crowds and put two good teams against each other, who normally don't play each other during the regular season, it does mirror or duplicate a tournament feel."

And for what it's worth, the Corn Palace will host for at least four of those classic events. After the two-day Mike Miller Classic this week, the girls Hanson Classic is scheduled for Jan. 14, with the boys event on Jan. 21 and the two-day DWU Classic is set for Feb. 10-11.

Sanford Pentagon Executive Director Jesse Smith, whose venue will organize four high school classics this season, said basketball is "at the top of the hill in South Dakota."

"I think fans embrace the game and these events," he said. "As long as there's quality events, there's going to be space for everyone."