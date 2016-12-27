Lions running game gets a boost from Zenner

It all changed in the second half for both Zenner in the Lions. Dallas won the game 42-21 and Zenner was held to just two carries and three yards in the second half.

On Tuesday, Detroit head coach Jim Caldwell explained his decision to start the former Jackrabbit over Dwayne Washington.

"We get a pretty good look at things and games. Depending on what's happening during certain games, what you're going to be utilizing, things of that nature, who fits best," Caldwell said during a press conference. "Our offensive line blocked well, got off to a good start."

When asked about what the Lions could have done to keep Zenner more involved in the second half, Caldwell pointed to the scoreboard for the change in playcalling.

"For us, we look at more of our team more so than anything else," Caldwell said. "We ran the ball I think with a good balance up until the game was out of hand where we had to pick the pace up a little bit. That's really what happened in that situation."

Zenner added two catches for 25 yards and finished with a career-high 67 rushing yards, after entering the game with 258 career rushing yards in his two seasons.

Detroit (9-6) hosts Green Bay (9-6) in a Week 17 matchup to decide the NFC North on Sunday in Detroit.