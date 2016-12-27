Martin named GPAC Player of the Week

Martin ranks No. 2 in the NAIA in total assists (131). He has also helped the Tigers to a No. 1 ranking in assist-to-turnover ratio and sits at No. 2 in assists per game (8.2) in the NAIA.

The Tigers will play in the Mike Miller Classic on Thursday and Friday. DWU will play York College (Nebraska) at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and Southeastern University (Florida) at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.