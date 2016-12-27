Search
    Martin named GPAC Player of the Week

    By Daily Republic Sports on Dec 27, 2016 at 8:34 p.m.
    Dakota Wesleyan's Tate Martin (11) drives past York College's Johnny Cooksey (3) during the second round of the NAIA Division II men's national tournament last season at the College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, MO. (Matt Gade/Republic)

    Dakota Wesleyan guard Tate Martin is the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball player of the week.

    Martin, a senior from Mitchell, led the Tigers to two victories, including a 25-point performance over the NCAA Division III University of Dubuque in the Las Vegas Hoopla. He added 10 points and nine assists in a win over Central Christian.

    Martin ranks No. 2 in the NAIA in total assists (131). He has also helped the Tigers to a No. 1 ranking in assist-to-turnover ratio and sits at No. 2 in assists per game (8.2) in the NAIA.

    The Tigers will play in the Mike Miller Classic on Thursday and Friday. DWU will play York College (Nebraska) at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and Southeastern University (Florida) at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

