Pierson pumped to coach at Corn Palace

Pierson, a Mitchell High School graduate, will coach his Waconia (Minn.) girls' basketball team against Sioux Falls O'Gorman at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Corn Palace during the Mike Miller Classic.

"I am excited to come back to the Corn Palace and I am particularly excited for our kids to play there and get to experience the atmosphere," Pierson said.

Pierson, 40, had been trying to schedule a game at the Corn Palace for the past couple years. His team was scheduled to play in a holiday classic this season, but backed out once they were invited to the Mike Miller Classic. It's the first time the event will include girls' games.

Waconia will also play in the event at 2:30 p.m. on Friday against Aberdeen Central at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

"This is a pretty unique opportunity for our kids to play in great venues, the Corn Palace and the Pentagon," Pierson said.

Pierson was a regular at the Corn Palace growing up, watching both Mitchell and Dakota Wesleyan University basketball games. He recalls watching the Mitchell boys' basketball teams win three straight state titles from 1984-86.

He did not realize at the time how lucky he had it when it came to watching and playing basketball in an historic venue like the Corn Palace.

"I tell people it is one of the top five basketball venues in the country," Pierson said. "I know I didn't fully appreciate that growing up there. You kind of take it for granted. That is all you know, but then when you move away and see that everybody else is playing in high school gyms . . . it is a special place. So I am really excited that our kids will get to experience that."

Pierson said two games standout during his time watching games at the Corn Palace: "There was a buzzer beater that Marty Jacobsen made when I was in about fifth or sixth grade that was pretty burned into my memory. I think it was against Brookings. I remember when Scott Morgan almost beat Mount Marty by himself. Wesleyan beat Mount Marty, 78-56, or something like that, but Scott Morgan had like 53 points and dang near single-handedly beat Mount Marty."

While he watched a number of memorable games and teams at the Corn Palace, the main reason he attended was to study legendary coach Gary Munsen. Pierson would also run out to his car after games to listen to Munsen's postgame remarks.

"He is the reason I am a coach today," Pierson said. "When I was in my teens, I would go to games and when a lot of 13-and-14 years old were there to socialize, I was there paying attention to when he would take timeouts and how he subbed. What he did when somebody has two fouls. I was kind of following his decision making as a coach at a pretty early age."

Pierson later played for the celebrated coach and was a senior on the 1994 state championship team.

"He did more for me than he ever had to or should have," Pierson said. "Because I was probably less than a mediocre player, but just being around that team and being around him day in and day out was a tremendous experience and I wouldn't be where I am today without him."

He's now in his sixth season coaching at Waconia. The Wildcats are 4-4 this season. Pierson and his wife, Jean, have two sons: Boston (7) and Colton (4).

Seventh Annual Mike Miller Classic Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Corn Palace

Corn Palace

11 a.m. - Mitchell Christian vs. Minneapolis Patrick Henry (Minn.)

Doug Martin Classic (Game #1):

12:30 p.m. - Dakota State University vs. Southeastern University (Fla.)

2 p.m. - Prairie Seeds Academy (Minn.) vs. First Assembly Christian School (Tenn.)

3:30 p.m. - Girls: Sioux Falls O'Gorman vs. Waconia (Minn.)

5 p.m. - Bridgewater-Emery vs. Chester

Coach Gary Munsen Tournament:

6:30 p.m. - Mitchell vs. Sioux Falls O'Gorman

8 p.m. - DeLaSalle (Minn.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)

Doug Martin Classic (Game #2):

9:30 p.m. - Dakota Wesleyan University vs. York College (Neb.)

Friday, Dec. 30 at the Corn Palace

Doug Martin Classic (Game #3):

5:30 p.m. - Dakota State University vs. York College (Neb.)

7 pm - Bridgewater-Emery vs. Prairie Seeds Academy (Minn.)

Doug Martin Classic (Game #4):

8:30 p.m. - Dakota Wesleyan University vs. Southeastern University (Fla.)

Friday, Dec. 30 at the Sanford Pentagon

SESSION 3

1 p.m. - Gary Munsen Tournament—third-place game

2:30 p.m. - Girls: Aberdeen Central vs. Waconia (Minn.)

4 p.m. - Patrick Henry (Minn.) vs. First Assembly Christian School (Tenn.)

5:30 p.m. - Sioux Falls Washington vs. St. Anthony (Texas)

7 p.m. - Gary Munsen Tournament—championship game

8:30 p.m. - Aberdeen Central vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)