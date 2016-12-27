At 6-feet tall, the Mount Vernon/Plankinton senior doesn't tower over opponents, but that doesn't stop him from being a matchup nightmare for many opposing players.

"He has a skill set that he can beat you 23-feet from the basket and he can beat you at the hoop," MVP head coach Eric Denning said. "He's a good rebounder and a good defender. He's a real balanced player."

Through five games this season, Muilenburg has been a force on the court for the Titans. He's led the team to a 5-0 start and scored in double figures in each game—averaging 18.2 points per contest early in the season.

Denning said Muilenburg, who attends Mount Vernon High School, is one of his team's most athletic players and doesn't make many mistakes on the court.

"He's a hard guy to guard," Denning said. "He's good at going to the hoop and he can shoot it from deep. He's a hard matchup for other people."

In the Titans' past two games, Muilenburg has scored more than 20 points, dropping a season-high 24 points in a 78-43 win over Gregory on Thursday. He drilled five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in a 80-59 win over Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Dec. 20.

"Cody's just played really well the last couple games for us," Denning said. "We're generally pretty balanced. It's just a matter of different nights, we'll have different people step up."

For his performances last week and strong start to the season, Muilenburg has been named The Daily Republic's athlete of the week, an award voted upon by the newspaper's sports staff.

As a two-year starter for the Titans, Denning said he's seen Muilenburg develop throughout the years. After a breakout junior season, where Muilenburg averaged 10.8 points per game and started all 24 games for the Titans, Denning said Muilenburg is determined to end his prep career on a high note.

"He's a year stronger and a year more physically mature," Denning said. "He's put in enough time. He realizes this is his senior year. This is why you put in the time. Playing in two straight state tournaments keeps this team pretty hungry. They want to go back."

Early in the 2016-17 season, Muilenburg has already provided some highlight-reel moments for the Titans. In MVP's 65-55 win over Corsica-Stickney on Dec. 15, Muilenburg caught a pass from Dane Rihanek near the rim and threw down an alley-oop dunk. He also finished the game with 18 points and seven rebounds.

He was second on the team in rebounding as a junior and has pulled down 31 rebounds for the team this season. For a team that doesn't have a player listed taller than 6-foot-2, Denning said the team counts on some of Muilenburg's work on the glass.

"He does get a lot of tough rebounds for us," Denning said. "He's a tremendous athlete. A great jumper and he's had two dunks for us already this year. He can really get up in the air quick and gets a lot of rebounds for a kid that is 6-foot tall."

Coming off back-to-back eighth-place finishes at the Class A state tournament, MVP has its eyes not only set on returning to state, but also winning once in the tournament.

Denning said his team understands the process of the basketball season and has five players that can score in double figures on any night. Against Kimball/White Lake on Dec. 10, all five Titan starters scored in double figures for a 74-53 win.

"We have some real battle-tested kids and they still value improvement in the offseason," Denning said. "We are a hard team to guard. We have a lot of quickness and a lot of athleticism."

Next up for the Titans is a clash with Dakota Valley at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.