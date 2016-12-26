Scheduling key part of basketball classics

It's no secret, basketball classics reel in the best teams in the state.

It's also no secret that fans want to see the best possible matchups at the day-long events.

"We have got a very informed basketball fanbase over here," Dakota Wesleyan University men's basketball coach Matt Wilber said. "We are not any different than the fans. We want to see the best players."

The DWU Classic began in February 2010 and it started with six boys' basketball teams. It's evolved into a two-day event that features both boys' and girls' teams from Class A and B.

Wilber said they will receive inquiries from teams wanting to be in the classic and will also have teams in mind they hope to bring in.

"It is not overly complicated," Wilber said. "We want to have as good as teams as we can find. So there is a little speculation on our part in reaching out to teams as you schedule in advance, like who is going to be good in the A's and who is going to be good in the B's. We obviously want to get some local teams involved in it as much as we can, too."

Classic organizers often have to turn teams away, as well. The Hanson Classic, which will enter its 35th year in January, brings in top teams every year. However, not everybody can get in.

"You end up with so many teams that want in," Hanson Superintendent and Activities Director Jim Bridge said. "You might have 40 or 50 teams that want in and you're only going to get 14, 16 or 18. You can only get so many in. It's not rocket science, but you do have to pay attention to who is what."

The next part is scheduling the games. The Hanson Classic and Dakota Wesleyan Classic will not release the pairings until the week prior to the games.

The reasoning?

"We want to get the best matchups possible," Wilber said. "If you have got Dell Rapids and Aberdeen Roncalli both in it and they are one and two in the state, that is a matchup we want to have in our classic."

Wilber and Bridge will monitor the state polls during the year. They will then determine matchups based on the rankings leading into the classics.

"You feel pretty good when the classic rolls around and you have 16 teams and 11 of them are ranked," Bridge said. "We've had weeks where we've had a No. 1 vs. a No. 2 or a No. 1 vs. a No. 1. You try to look for what's the best games, the best matchups."

Chamberlain's East/West Classic will pit teams against both sides of the state. It also creates interesting matchups and not always based on rankings, such as a girls' game this year when Class B powerhouse Ethan will face Class AA Douglas on Wednesday.

"Douglas is a Class AA school but they bounce back between AA and A over the years," Chamberlain Activities Director Todd Palmer said. "As powerful as Ethan is (in Class B), I just felt like it'd be a good matchup. It would test Ethan and give Douglas good competition and hopefully we'll have a good game."

Venues are also part of the attraction for teams. The Corn Palace provides a unique atmosphere for the games, as does the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The Pentagon, which opened in 2013, is home to a number of different classics during the season. The classics not only generate in-state contests, but also out of state matchups as well.

"We really try to maintain the core teams that fans want to see and we try to create interesting matchups," Sanford Pentagon executive director of operations Jesse Smith said. "We seek different opponents from Omaha, Iowa, Minnesota. We want to check all of those boxes and give something that they're not used to seeing."

Smith said personal relationships factor into what teams get invited to their classics. Most coaches have connections with Pentagon Events Manager Paul Seville or Power Basketball Academy Director and former Chamberlain boys basketball coach Allan Bertram.

"The philosophy we're following, to be honest, it's not that much different from the NCAA games we've put on," Smith said. "Sometimes it's a personal connection that helps get teams here and sometimes it's just cold calling and seeing who is interested in coming here. We're fortunate to have teams contacting us, wanting to know what's the classic schedule looks like this year and whether or not there's a place for us to slot them in. I think that's always a good thing."

Classic organizers are also not just thinking about this year's events, but also into the future for scheduling purposes. Parkston High School Activities Director Leslie Rylance said after this year's Parkston Classic, event organizers will send out mass emails to everyone statewide and try to gauge interest.

"We have a committee of staff, administration and coaches," Rylance said. "We want good games. We want to fill the seats, especially when we have teams traveling this far to play over Christmas break. We've had Aberdeen Roncalli, St. Thomas More, Dakota Valley, playing in our event before. We want them to make the trip and we want it to be worthwhile and we want them to play in a quality contest.

"That's what you get into a classic for," she added.