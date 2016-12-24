Members of the Class of 2017 include standouts from the decades of the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They will increase Hall of Fame membership to 130.

During the banquet the 1987 Pine Ridge Thorpes will be honored as a Team of Excellence. Pine Ridge won the Class A state boys title and finished 26-0. The hall of fame Class of 2017 includes:

• John Lillibridge, Burke (Burke 1958): Lillibridge achieved career totals of 1,984 points and 1,008 rebounds for the Bulldogs. At the University of South Dakota, he played basketball and was a record setting discus thrower.

• Joe Ashley, Pierre (Pierre 1979): The 7-foot Ashley recorded 405 career blocked shots and led the Governors to the Class A state championship as a senior. He played collegiately at Iowa State University and South Dakota State University.

• Ron Bertsch, Yankton (St. Lawrence 1961): Bertsch starred for the Wolves, ranking among the state's career scoring leaders with 2,012 points. He then set a Yankton College record when he netted 1,606 points as a Greyhound.

• SuAnne Big Crow (Pine Ridge 1992): The late Big Crow scored 2,541 career points and led the Lady Thorpes to the Class A title in 1989. She tallied a state girls single-game record 67 points and was first team all-state three years.

• Jerry Buri, Montgomery, Texas (Hazel 1960): After scoring 1,937 points for the Mustangs, Buri was a three-year letterman at South Dakota State University. He helped the Jackrabbits to the 1963 NCAA College Division championship.

• Kriss Edwards, Seattle, Wash. (Watertown 1977): Edwards was a talented point guard who sparked the Arrows to the Class A championship in 1976. She went on to set University of Nebraska-Omaha career records for assists and steals.

• Gary Evjen, Sioux Falls (Sioux Falls Washington 1968): Evjen averaged 15 points per game as a Warrior senior. He then had 2,288 career points at Northern State University and was all-South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference four years.

• Terry Jordre, Aberdeen (Corona 1957): A skilled floor leader, Jordre was also a defensive stalwart for the Midgets. During his Northern State University career he and the Wolves won four South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference titles.

• Guy Mackner, Sisseton (Sisseton 1965): A standout for the Redmen and an all-North Central Conference center for South Dakota State University, the 6-foot-7 Mackner was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the 1969 NBA Draft.

• Donna Muir, Norfolk, Va. (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 1978): First team all-state for three years, Muir averaged 23.2 points per game as a senior. She played collegiately for the Lady Statesmen of Delta State University (Miss.).

• Ann Pancoast, Ballwin, Mo. (Sioux Falls Washington 1981): Pancoast and the Warriors were 23-0 and Class A state champions in 1980. She was then all-North Central Conference three years for the University of South Dakota.

• Jim Schmidt (Dell Rapids St. Mary 1941): Known as "Sunny" Jim, the late Schmidt was chosen to the Catholic all-tournament team four years. While at South Dakota State University he was North Central Conference scoring champion twice.

• Mike Sisk, Mesa, Ariz. (Miller 1957): Sisk averaged 18 points per game in his final two seasons starring for the Rustlers. He was a three-year starter as South Dakota State University won the North Central Conference in 1959, 1960 and 1961.