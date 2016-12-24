It was the Kernels success and all of the captivating stories around the team that made it The Daily Republic's top sports story in 2016. The honor is decided upon by the newspaper's sports staff at the end of each calendar year.

It was an electric season for Mitchell, which rebounded from an early season loss to those same Tigers. But the team with 24 seniors rebounded with a win over then-No. 1 Yankton 35-6. Mitchell went to Watertown, Sturgis and Spearfish for wins to improve to 4-1. Then, for the first time in more than a decade, Mitchell won in Sioux Falls, topping Lincoln 28-7, followed by blowout wins over Brookings, Pierre and Huron.

One of the season's top highlights came against Sturgis in a 79-22 blowout during a Class 11AA quarterfinal. Senior Tayler Reichelt scored a touchdown on the game's final play, rushing 58 yards for a Kernel score. Reichelt, who has Down syndrome, was voted the school's homecoming king earlier in the season. The moment went viral around the state and online, with many feeling joy for Reichelt and thanking Sturgis coach Chris Koletzky for helping to make the play happen.

Mitchell avenged its 2015 semifinal loss to Pierre on Nov. 4 with a 52-14 win over the Govs, setting up the rematch with Harrisburg. In the title game, Mitchell had a 13-6 halftime lead before blowing the game open with 21 third-quarter points. Spencer Neugebauer had 236 rushing yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Kiel Nelson's 90-yard run in the fourth quarter sealed the title.

The team's star was Neugebauer, who was a dazzling runner throughout the season. Behind a line of five seniors, he led the team in rushing yards (2,191), rushing touchdowns (38), all-purpose yards (2,460) and total touchdowns (42). That 42-touchdown season is an 11-man record in South Dakota football for a single season. On defense, he added five interceptions, 4.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 64 total tackles. Neugebauer was honored at season's end as the Gatorade Player of the Year for South Dakota and The Daily Republic's player of the year.

In 2016, MHS tied a school record with an 11-1, the team's best since 1986, and from 2014-16 the Class of 2017 earned 21 wins. That's the second-most winningest three-year stretch in school history behind 1984-86 when the Kernels won 23 games.

2. Alexandria Angels complete unprecedented undefeated season

The Alexandria Angels did something that's never been done before in South Dakota amateur baseball: finished a season undefeated.

Alexandria capped the season at 28-0, winning its second Class B state championship in four seasons with a 7-1 win over Garretson Aug. 14 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.

The dominance in the Sunshine League carried over to the state tournament, in which the Angels won five games in eight days to pick up the crown.

Tournament MVP Tyson Gau and Trever Vermeulen led a pitching staff that allowed 25 earned runs in 221 innings and had 253 strikeouts for the season. There was no lack of offense for manager Chris Marek and the Halos, either. The Angels averaged nine runs a game, hit 20 home runs and averaged .337 at the plate.

3. Legendary coach Gary Munsen dies

The year of sports stories started with some sad news after the death of legendary Mitchell coach Gary Munsen, who died at age 72 on Jan. 12.

A White Lake native, Munsen coached basketball for 47 years, including 39 years on the sideline of the Kernel boys from 1974 to 2012 and presiding over nine state championship teams. When South Dakota had girls basketball in the fall, Munsen coached Mitchell's girls teams for 13 seasons, leading them to three state titles. In all, it was 12 championships and 902 career wins, the most wins of any prep basketball coach in state history. He also taught business classes and driver's education at Mitchell.

Munsen was remembered as being demanding of his players and teams but also someone who cared deeply about Mitchell and South Dakota basketball, investing countless hours into Kernel basketball year-round.

4. Winner football makes it back-to-back

The Winner Warrior football machine continued without much trouble in 2016, winning the Class 11B championship for a second straight year and extending the Warriors' win streak to 24 games.

The coronation on Nov. 11 in Vermillion was a rout, as Winner dominated for a 54-0 victory over Groton Area, the team's ninth shutout of the 12-0 campaign. Winner outscored its opponents 610-35 for the season. The team had 18 seniors and included nine all-state players for Coach Dan Aaker.

The team accomplished the championship despite some sadness. Taylor Watzel, a junior lineman on the team, died in a farm accident Oct. 19 and the team paid tribute to Watzel for the remainder of the season.

5. Bormann, Parkston girls golf continue dominance

Led by Sydney Bormann, the Parkston girls golf team made it five straight Class A state championships.

The Trojans won by 29 strokes at Southern Hills in Hot Springs June 7 and Bormann, a senior, won her third straight individual title with an even-par tournament. It was her fourth overall state championship. Bormann's strong summer continued by qualifying for a professional Symetra Tour event in Sioux Falls and beginning her collegiate golf career at South Dakota State.

With its fifth-straight title, Parkston has tied Lead-Deadwood for the most consecutive Class A girls golf state titles. Bormann is the first South Dakota girl to win four individual state championships since Clark's Kim Kaufman won four from 2005 through 2009.

6. DWU women's basketball emerges

It's been quite the calendar year for the Tiger women's basketball team, in both capping the 2015-16 season and starting a new campaign strongly.

The 2015-16 season ended with a 27-8 record, a trip to the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament championship game and two national tournament wins in Sioux City, before the Tigers bowed out in the quarterfinal round. Erica Herrold was named a second-team All-American, leading a team that didn't lose any players heading into the 2016-17 season.

The new season started with higher expectations, including the preseason favorites in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and a No. 3 national ranking. A 10-0 start to the season brought about the Tigers' first No. 1 national ranking in 12 years and the DWU women will head to the new year with a 13-2 record, with eyes on another national tournament appearance.

7. Mitchell gymnastics wins third-straight state championship

It was another year of tremendous success for the Kernel gymnastics team, which won a third Class AA championship in a row Feb. 12.

Mitchell was at its best during the team competition, in which Mitchell scored 146.075 points and and ended up blowing away the rest of the field. The Kernels are the fourth Class AA school to win three consecutive state championships and it's the school's fifth state championship in the last 10 years.

It was also a strong year for Mitchell individually. Senior Quinci Herll became just the third Mitchell gymnast to win the state all-around title, while also winning the vault and floor exercise and fellow senior Emily Prill was the state champion on balance beam.

8. Hanson's Bridge wins 500th game

In his 30 years coaching girls basketball at Hanson, Jim Bridge said he had "listened to a lot of national anthems and driven a lot of buses" but he reached a rare milestone in South Dakota prep girls basketball history on Jan. 28.

He became the fourth coach in state history to reach 500 wins with a 73-36 win over Kimball/White Lake in Alexandria. He joins legendary Parkston coach Rob Van Laecken, Sioux Falls Roosevelt's Fred Tibbetts and Aberdeen Central's Dawn Seiler as the only coaches with more than 500 wins.

9. Colome, Gregory complete Highway 18 sweep

Mitchell and Winner were hardly the only area football teams to find state championship success in 2016. Both Colome and Gregory won state championships, bringing three state titles to the schools aligned along U.S. Highway 18 in south-central South Dakota.

Gregory won a tough Class 9AA championship by earning the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and then showing off its offensive firepower in the championship game, a 48-20 win over Webster Area in which the Gorillas ran up 452 yards of total offense. It was the second championship in three years for Gregory.

Colome bounced back from an early season loss to Corsica-Stickney in the season opening game to top the Jaguars in the semifinal round. From there, the Cowboys won the state championship with a 42-23 win over Langford Area, finishing the season at 11-1. The title game was decided with 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for Colome. The victory was the first state championship in football in nine years and the third in school history.

10. DWU men's basketball returns to the national tournament

A season removed from a national runner-up finish at the NAIA Division II tournament, the Dakota Wesleyan University men's basketball team thrilled again in 2016.

Powered by All-American guard Trae Bergh and Mitchell natives Jade Miller and Tate Martin, the Tigers headed back to Branson, Missouri for a second straight year. It was the first time in school history that both the Tigers' men's and women's basketball teams had qualified for the national tournament in the same year.

After a 93-89 overtime win over Indiana Tech in the first round, DWU nearly reached the national quarterfinals but fell to York (Nebraska) 78-77 on March 11.

Honorable mention: SDSU women's basketball, behind Mitchell natives Macy Miller and Kerri Young, return to the NCAA tournament, narrowly miss Sweet 16. ... DWU athletic director Curt Hart retires, is replaced by son, Jon. ... DWU women's golf wins an eighth straight Great Plains Athletic Conference championship and Lauren Fitts is the conference's golfer of the year for a fourth-straight year. ... Mitchell's Tevyn Waddell wins Class AA pole vault championship, while closing strong local swimming career with U.S. Olympic Trials ... Andes Central/Dakota Christian's J.J. Cooney wins back-to-back Class B state golf titles. ... Winner/Colome baseball wins the Class B high school championship ... DWU opens new indoor athletic complex, fieldhouse ... Local pro standouts Chad Greenway, Mike Miller continue veteran careers ... DWU's Dillon Turner named GPAC offensive football player of the year ... Ethan, Winner girls basketball teams finish second at state ... Mitchell boys tennis wins the ESD ... Parkston's Wes Genant wins Class A shot put, contributes to SDSU football as a freshman. ... Dakota Magic professional basketball team begins play at the Corn Palace.